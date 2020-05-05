Summerville siding factory that employs about 60 workers is shutting down

A Summerville plant that manufactures cement-based exterior siding and other products for the housing and commercial construction markets is being closed as part of a business restructuring plan by its owner.
James Hardie Industries said about 60 employees will be affected by the shutdown.
"The move will realign supply and demand in the North American market following the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic," the company said in a statement late Monday,
The Belgian Way plant will be closed over the next few months, a spokeswoman said Tuesday. Displaced workers will receive severance packages that include continued health insurance coverage and help finding new jobs, James Hardie Industries said.
“These decisions are always extremely difficult, and our leadership team took this action with considerable thoughtfulness, and the strategic objective of preserving and enhancing the global organization’s competitiveness over the long term," CEO Jack Truong said in the statement.
The company, which is headquartered in Ireland and has about 4,900 workers worldwide, reopened the Dorchester County factory in late 2017 after a nine-year shutdown triggered by the Great Recession.