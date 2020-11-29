Summerville nonprofit's deal with COVID-19 drugmaker raises consumer issues

SUMMERVILLE — A local nonprofit has close ties to the COVID-19 treatment President Donald Trump received in October, and the relationship between drugmaker Regeneron Pharmaceutical and Nexton development-based Advanced Technology International has raised some eyebrows at a consumer protection group.

The U.S. government is using ATI to contract with drug companies, including Regeneron, to purchase coronavirus vaccines and treatments on behalf of the Defense Department and Health and Human Services. The taxpayer-funded contracts include a $450 million deal between ATI and Regeneron, which developed the experimental antibody treatment Trump received.

The Food and Drug Administration this month gave Regeneron's drug "cocktail" emergency authorization for use as a coronavirus treatment.

The ATI contract includes a clause that would let Regeneron retain exclusive rights to produce the treatment for commercial use, even though its development was funded, at least in part, with public money. Similar language is being used in other ATI contracts with drugmakers — including a $1 billion deal with Johnson & Johnson —according to Knowledge Ecology International, a Ralph Nader-founded group that focuses on consumer-related intellectual property and health issues.

The consumer group says the clause bypasses the 1980 Bayh-Dole Act. That legislation was meant to ensure the government protects the public's interests by obtaining sufficient rights to federally funded technology patents. The act also allows the government to force the patent holder to make its technology available to others to bring the invention to market at potentially cheaper prices.

However, Regeneron's contract with ATI states: "This license does not include the right to use or allow others to use the subject invention for commercial purposes," unless Regeneron can't or won't produce the treatment. It also explicitly states "the Bayh-Dole statute does not apply" to the deal. The contract was disclosed as part of Regeneron's third-quarter financial statement released this month.

"This is a massive contract, with very limited public rights in inventions it has funded, compared to the standard government rights in patents set out in the Bayh-Dole Act," Knowledge Ecology International said of the Regeneron deal. The group said the federal government has given up any leverage it might have had to keep the treatment affordable.

ATI's corporate legal counsel could not be reached for comment. Regeneron has said the contract provides adequate protections.

"The parties carefully negotiated provisions that protect the government's interest in any intellectual property developed under the agreement, and we'll of course respect those rights," Regeneron spokeswoman Alexandra Bowie told National Public Radio.

"For many years now, we have been developing our rapid response capabilities to address pathogens that pose significant risk to public health," Bowie added. "We have successfully worked with the government to help fight diseases like Ebola and COVID-19, and we're proud to continue those efforts together."

The government, which is not releasing the contracts with COVID-19 drugmakers, is sending money to the pharmaceutical firms through third parties like ATI. That makes it difficult for the public to learn details of the agreements unless the company discloses the contract, as Regeneron did. A report by National Public Radio shows ATI is the third party in $6 billion worth of those contracts under the government's Operation Warp Speed program.

Regeneron's treatment is designed to prevent infected people from developing severe illness by helping the body quickly create an immune response. In a clinical trial, the Regeneron drug reduced hospitalizations or emergency room visits when given to people at high risk of developing severe disease. The FDA authorization allows the drug's use in high-risk patients ages 12 and older with the aim of keeping them from needing hospitalization. It is not authorized for patients who've already been hospitalized with the disease.

ATI was spun off from the Summerville-based S.C. Research Authority in a $25 million sale to Virginia-based Analytic Services Inc., a nonprofit research institute. The sale was in response to concerns that ATI was distracting from SCRA’s mandate to grow South Carolina’s technology industry.

ATI, founded in 1998, was initially created to keep the authority self-sustaining, and it’s done so by winning several big contracts with the military. It essentially puts together groups of researchers, who study everything from shipbuilding to the electromagnetic spectrum, and it takes a fee for managing their work.

Last week, Berkeley County Council gave initial approval to an agreement that would give tax breaks to ATI for a proposed $55 million project that would create 76 jobs. No details have been released about the project and the council did not discuss any specifics before voting to approve the tax breaks. The proposal needs two more approvals before it is finalized, at which time the company will be required to disclose its plans.