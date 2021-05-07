Summerville, Mount Pleasant Regal cinemas reopen for summer movie season

SUMMERVILLE – There was just no way that Martin Visconti and his two teenage sons were going to watch “Godzilla vs. Kong” on anything but the big screen.

For the record, the Visconti family had already seen the movie in their New York City apartment on HBO MAX when it came out in late March, but May 7 was their first opportunity to watch the legendary monsters go head-to-head in a movie theater.

Summerville’s Regal Azalea Square & RPX opened its doors to the public for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the 16-screen facility to shut down in October. The Azalea Square cinemas, along with Palmetto Grande in Mount Pleasant, were two of the local Regal cinema complexes to reopen on May 7.

Regal's Cinebarre in Mount Pleasant is scheduled to reopen May 21. The Regal Hollywood & RPX in Greenville was the company’s first theater to open in the South Carolina back in mid-April.

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest theater circuits in the United States, consisting of 7,211 screens in 549 theaters in 42 states. Most Regal cinemas across the United States had gone dark due the COVID-19 pandemic in the fall.

Visconti and his family made their way down to the Lowcountry from their Manhattan home to take a long weekend at Folly Beach. Visconti and his two sons, Caleb, 13, and River, 15, jumped at the chance to see the popular Warner Bros. “Godzilla vs. Kong” in the theater. The movie has grossed more than $390 million worldwide and $90 million domestically making it the most popular film during the pandemic.

“This is one of those movies you have to see on the big screen,” said Martin Visconti, who works in finance. “You can't go to the movies in Manhattan. There’s just something about sitting in a theater, with a bowl of popcorn and a soda that makes the experience so much better. And it’s on a bigger screen with better sound. You can’t match that at home.”

Disney’s ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ was another popular choice.

“It’s been so long since we’ve been to the movies,” said Theresa Mobberly, who brought her young daughter, Hannah, to the show. “We’ve been cooped up in the house for what seems like forever and this was an opportunity to get out.”

All of the Knoxville, Tenn.-based chain's theaters are reopening with numerous COVID-19 safety measures in place, such as reduced seating capacity and face-mask mandates. Azalea Square and Palmetto Grande will operate at about 50 percent capacity.

Regal had been one of the most notable holdouts in the gradual reopening of cinemas nationwide. Its U.S.-based theaters were taken out of commission about a year ago.

Regal reopened most its theaters around the country last summer but shut them down again in October because of a dearth of new releases and crowd restrictions that were still in effect in key movie markets.

The company's South Carolina movie venues include three in the Charleston region and four in the Columbia area.

Rival chain AMC Theater welcomed filmgoers back to 98 percent of its U.S. sites in March. The Kansas-based company has five locations in South Carolina.

Regal is owned by Cineworld Group, which is based in London and operates another 2,500 screens in Europe.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the concession stand.