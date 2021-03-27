Summerville market stronger than ever after year of pandemic

Special to the Post and Courier
The pandemic, while not completely over, shows promising indications of releasing its tight grip on the country.
Certainly, the effects have been devastating. But while difficult headlines have dominated a cross-section of news topics, and harsh new realities will linger for many of us long-term, promising developments have emerged, particularly in real estate for the Summerville market north of Charleston in Berkeley and Dorchester Counties. The area is experiencing a renaissance with widespread growth, economic opportunity, prosperity, and popularity not seen in years past.
Part of the Summerville market includes Berkeley County’s largest city of Goose Creek. Andrew Miller’s November 20 article in the Post and Courier stated that it was one of the fastest growing municipalities in South Carolina.
Fueling this growth not only for Goose Creek but around the entire region are economic drivers such as the widening of the Port of Charleston, automakers Volvo and Mercedes Benz, airline manufacturer Boeing, and consumer goods and technology giant, Bosch.
And, of course, trends related to the pandemic have shifted, and continue to shift, the real estate landscape in many parts of the country, including this one. Fear may have adversely affected buying and selling at the onset of the pandemic, but a year later recovery shows no signs of slowing down. Demand is up, inventory is down, confidence is high, and interest rates are low.
The region’s mild climate and affordability relative to other, more heavily taxed parts of the country continue to make it an attractive draw for each out-of-state demographic choosing to relocate here. Meanwhile, the ability to work from anywhere brought on by COVID-19 has opened doors to earlier exodus plans that were once maybe put on hold until retirement.
Realtors weigh in
The Charleston Trident Association’s (CTAR) latest data for the Greater Summerville area show closed sales up 36.2 percent over last year, with the average sales price climbing over 21 percent from last year, as of February 2021. Three industry experts have a lot to say about where the market was, where it is now, and where they think it is headed. With thoughts on everything from affordability to incredibly low inventory, to the return of in-person showings and open houses, these professionals have been, and still are, quite busy.
Why Summerville
“In years past, Summerville was often a destination chosen by homebuyers because of the home values; it was simply more affordable than other parts of the Tri-county area. Within the most recent years, however, Summerville is being sought after because of the culture, lifestyle, and a strong sense of community it brings to individuals and families. There are older communities, newer communities, vacant land for building custom, you name it, there is opportunity,” says Roni Haskell of Keller Williams. “People are settling here because it provides a sought-after quaintness, great activities, and a genuine sense of southern charm. Homebuyers find they can get more for their money and have the welcoming and community they seek."
Marty Byrd, of Carriage Properties, highlights the town’s history as a draw. “What I love is the historic district — it is an area that has been discovered, again, by those who are part of the continuing migration to the Charleston area. People are seeing the value of downtown Summerville’s small-town feel, and what $850,000 will buy compared to other historic areas in downtown Charleston and Mount Pleasant’s Old Village.” Painting a picture of that idyllic setting, she describes what a typical afternoon could look like for a family. “You can actually pick your children up from school in a golf cart and meet friends at Guerin’s Pharmacy for ice cream. It is fun. And it’s a lifestyle that’s hard to find.”
As for market activity, Byrd adds, “The turnaround in the past year is remarkable. A year ago, only 15 houses over the $600,000 price point had sold year-to-date in Summerville. The highest sale at that time was $1,080,000. Today, 36 have sold with the highest sale at $2,100,000.”
She lists 205 Sumter Avenue as a prime example of her analysis. “This property in the heart of the historic district came back on the market mid-February after a two-month break. Within one week we had three offers. All of the buyers were from out of state. It is under contract with a backup contract in place, and I am still getting calls about showing the house. I am calling friends with wonderful historic houses in Summerville, asking them to let me show their houses!”
Carolina One’s Michael Sally points to the strength of new construction developments such as Nexton, Cane Bay and Carnes Crossroads as reasons behind the market’s exploding popularity.
“These are vibrantly thriving communities with amenities and neighbors who are engaged with one another,” he said, quickly noting some impressive accomplishments. “Nexton, for example, has won national awards for design and walkability.”
Indeed, Nexton holds a host of top awards with its most recent accolade coming from the National Association of Home Builders for 2021 Best Master Planned Community.
Then versus now
A year into the pandemic, Haskell sees the Summerville market continuing to thrive with growth. “This has been the case for many years and this past year has been no different,” she said, adding, “even though sales slowed during the weeks of quarantine in 2020, they never halted. By the time quarantine started to lift, I was quickly getting calls from out-of-state city dwellers that wanted to move to suburbs that had great weather, resources for a convenient lifestyle, along with a strong sense of community. More people are working and schooling from home than ever before, making the opportunity limitless of where to live. Summerville has proven to provide this opportunity to many individuals and families.”
Sally is navigating a minefield of multiple offers that sees some of his clients losing out on bids submitted over the asking price many times before landing a contract that actually sticks. He describes it as an emotionally charged and challenging environment, but one that is rewarding. “It’s an interesting, tough market to be in right now.”
Byrd, who has already detailed how she meets the demand for showings by calling up historic homeowners, reiterates the multiple-offer scenario, adding that starter homes are selling in one to two days. “Still,” she says, “as far as affordability compared to Charleston and Mount Pleasant, there are options here for first-time homebuyers in numerous neighborhoods that are both new and established.”
All of them speak to inventory, or the lack thereof. “We used to talk about the absorption rate in terms of months’ supply — we stopped using months. Now its weeks, sometimes days; the supply is so low,” says Sally. Haskell concurs, adding that the problem is not unique to this area. “Inventory in the Summerville area is low, much like elsewhere across the country. Pricing is aggressively getting higher because of supply and demand. Buyers are attracted to the area, but not enough sellers are wanting to list their home. We need sellers to have confidence that they can make great money on the sale of their home and roll that equity into another purchase.”
Haskell touted the benefits of investing, suggesting that “this area is sought after by investors for both flipping a property as well as long term rental investments. The rate of investment is high; purchasing at a low cost coupled with high rental prices make this area attractive.”
Sally reassures the public that while demand is tight and prices are climbing, this is not the makings of another bubble because buyers are not leveraged like they were during the previous crisis. That coupled with lower inventory and tighter lending restrictions makes it more difficult for history to repeat itself.
“Last time inventory levels were high; the balloon was full, and any prick would cause it to explode,” Sally explained. “This time the balloon is not inflated, and in a lot of different ways, people are not leveraging themselves like they were back then. Lending practices were looser, and savings were down. Now, it is the opposite.”
Safety first
When COVID-19 first hit, social distancing became the norm which almost immediately halted the business of real estate as we knew it. Social distancing meant higher online engagement from virtual showings with sight-unseen deals and elbow bumps replacing person-to-person transactions and handshakes. Meanwhile, that call for social distancing coupled with our climate and lower tax burden has likely been fueling the sudden migration to the Summerville market and all points south. The desire for a lifestyle where more time can be spent safely spreading out and enjoying the outdoors during more months throughout the year is undoubtedly behind some of the reasons why people are choosing to come here.
Going deeper from the perspective of mental and emotional health, more time spent at home this past year has led to folks reevaluating what home feels like, and what it means to live within and around the confining walls of their space. This unexpected and unanticipated reckoning forced many to take stock in what it is they value in a home and the environment that immediately surrounds it.
The Summerville market stands out as an attractive frontrunner for those seeking alternatives because of its ability to offer single and multi-family housing units with space and room to breathe within walls, and beyond them, in a region that boasts an excellent quality of life. The proximity to cultural amenities, access to an international airport, coastal geography and year-round living all factor into this market’s overall desirability.
Now, with more and more employers embracing the idea that working from home is not just beneficial during a public health crisis but even when there is not one plaguing the country’s workforce, suddenly living anywhere you want to versus where you may have to for a job is a real possibility.
As the world begins to open back up and vaccinations are on the rise, the business of real estate is responding just as quickly as it shifted when the pandemic began. Safety remains top of mind for Sally, Byrd, and Haskell. All of them are cautiously returning to a more normal mode of operating that includes in-person showings and open houses to accommodate the steady flow and influx of business.
“Since the COVID-19 quarantine of 2020, the market for in-person viewings of homes has fully opened back up to agents and buyers,” said Haskell. “Most listings are well-equipped with shoe protection, hand sanitizer, and asking all in-coming guests to wear masks,”
Haskell said open houses are a conventional means of marketing a property and important to giving a listing full maximum exposure to the buyer population.
“My team, along with many others, hosts them weekly. Prospective buyers are frequenting them, and all precautions are being held to keep everyone safe and healthy during showings,” she said. “As an industry, the safety and welfare of our clients, both sellers and buyers, is our priority.”
Reaching beyond clients and colleagues, Haskell noted the health and wellness of the entire community and how “the town of Summerville, both Dorchester and Berkeley counties, and Summerville Dream — an organization focused on improving the economic and sustainability of the historic downtown area — are working together to bring a focus to what matters most to incoming and current residents.”
Byrd has her finger on the heartbeat and pulse of the area, too. “Growth and new construction in Summerville continue to be stunningly rapid, certainly overwhelming some schools and roads, but there are plans and solutions well in the works.”
Assuming all indicators remain pointed in the current direction of a healthy recovery from COVID-19, the Summerville market seems poised to reap the rewards of a burgeoning boon for both buyers and sellers — one that shows no signs of bursting or slowing down.