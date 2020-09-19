Summerville manufacturer acquires Irish developer of thin-panel lighting fixture

A Summerville-based company said it has completed its acquisition of an Irish startup that makes ultra-thin light panels that can be used to illuminate a variety of building and vehicle interiors.
Aamsco Lighting did not disclose terms of its deal to acquire Lightly Technologies, which developed the Hikari SQ edge-lit light-emitting diode, or LED, panel. The roughly Post-it note-sized product looks like a tile and produces a surface of white light that can be built into different fixtures. The panels are particularly suited to decorative uses in retail and hotel settings as well as high-end offices, according to an article in The Irish Times.
Bob Rosenzweig, owner of Aamsco, said the company has already received a request from German automaker Audi for samples of the product for potential use in vehicle production.
The Hikari SQ is touted as offering the same or better lighting output and efficiency as an organic light-emitting diode, or OLED — which creates displays in televisions, computer modems and other electronic devices — but at a lower cost.
"There are many LED light bulbs on the market, each with a different niche purpose in the industry. Our value is in the unique styles of lighting that can be created with our technology, but not with other LED sources, for example ultra-thin, decorative chandeliers and luminaires," Matt Hanbury, who established Lightly Technologies with Brian Charman in 2016, told The Irish Times.
Hanbury was an engineer at Philips Lighting before creating the company.
Aamsco said the acquisition allows it to offer both is leading the way in enabling a new generation of lighting solutions. The company has been manufacturing lighting products from miniature lamps to special flourescents for global distribution since 1982.