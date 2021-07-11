Summerville hospital opens $1M boutique-style breast treatment center

SUMMERVILLE — A mammogram is a medical procedure that most women find unpleasant.

The Summerville Medical Center is trying to make that experience a little more palatable with the opening of a $1 million specialty addition earlier this month.

The Summerville Breast Center, which is across the street from the hospital, will provide comprehensive breast health and mammography all under one roof.

The 4,800-square foot facility was designed to offer an intimate, boutique atmosphere with special robes, aromatherapy, private parking and other amenities to try and pamper patients.

“The center marks a major milestone for women in our communities,” said Theresa Kloewer, chief nursing officer at Summerville Medical Center. “The center improves the access women have to breast health services and provides those services in a welcoming environment that we hope will put women at ease.”

The Summerville Breast Center features:

Full imaging services including screening and diagnostic mammography, bone density testing, biopsies and ultrasounds.

3D mammography equipment that detects smaller cancers and masses much earlier than 2D mammography.

Greater access to minimally invasive diagnostic and surgical procedures.

Easy access to parking.

“Having a mammogram is never pleasant,” said Kelly Bowen, director of public relations and communications at Summerville Medical Center. “We created and designed this building to be very intimate and spa-like, to make this experience as pleasant as we can. We want to provide a sense of comfort in what can be one of the scariest moments in a woman’s life.”

Breast surgeon Dr. Autumn Shobe will treat women who receive a cancer diagnosis. From the initial mammogram and breast cancer diagnosis through the treatment regiment, a woman will be able to receive all the care in one location.

Sign up for our business newsletter. Our twice-weekly newsletter features all the business stories shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

“We are listening to what the women in our community want and need – compassion, understanding and outstanding care,” Shobe said.

The Summerville Breast Center is the third breast center for Trident Health, joining others at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston and Moncks Corner Medical Center in Berkeley County. The system performed more than 25,000 screening and diagnostic mammograms in 2020.

“What we wanted to do was provide all the comprehensive care under one roof,” said Summerville Medical Center CEO Jeff Taylor.

Trident Health is a part of Nashville-based HCA Healthcare, one of the nation’s largest hospital owners.

In addition to the new Summerville center, the system this month began offering emergency and internal medicine residency programs at Trident Medical, making it the Lowcountry's its second teaching hospital. More than 2,200 applicants sought the 10 spots in the three-year programs.

Last year, more than 130,000 patients received care in an emergency room operated by Trident Health, which includes Trident Medical Center, Summerville Medical Center, Brighton Park Emergency, Centre Pointe Emergency and Moncks Corner Medical Center.