Trident Health is wrapping up a $61 million plan to move all women's and children's services to Summerville, the latest maneuver by a local hospital system to attract patients who live in the fast-growing area.
HCA-owned Summerville Medical Center had outgrown its space on Midland Parkway, so it broke ground in early 2017 on an expansion as part of a reshuffling of resources that involves its sister hospital.
The two-part plan calls for Trident Medical Center off U.S. Highway 78 in North Charleston to take on more of the health system's complex patients. Meanwhile, all women's services will be consolidated at the Summerville hospital, which will also expand its emergency department.
The transition is expected to be completed by next year.
This week, leadership celebrated the opening of a new two-story tower at Summerville Medical Center. The addition includes 30 inpatient rooms, birthing suites, a surgical wing and a neonatal intensive care unit. About 50 permanent jobs were created, a spokeswoman said. The $61 million price tag is up from an original $53 million estimate.
Worsening traffic in the region and the growing number of families moving to the Summerville area are key reasons for HCA's latest investment.
"It's really created and designed specifically for our families," Summerville Medical CEO Lisa Valentine said. "This is our first major milestone in expanding our hospital to better serve our community."
The HCA investment included about $10 million for new technology such as fetal monitoring, which will allow expectant mothers to walk around and even shower while they're in labor. Another new feature will enable parents who are discharged before their newborns to monitor their infants through a remote portal. And every patient room has an Apple TV.
Together, the two hospitals deliver about 3,000 babies per year. Right now, the majority are delivered at Trident Medical Center, near Charleston Southern University.
Rep. Joe Daning, R-Goose Creek, said the hospital system "is trying to anticipate the need" as more young families move into Berkeley and Dorchester counties.
It's not alone. The Medical University of South Carolina and Roper St. Francis are looking to bring their services to the area. Trident Health has officially opposed MUSC's application to build a 128-bed, $325 million hospital in the Nexton development. Roper's $113 million 50-bed medical center is scheduled to open near Carnes Crossroads next year.
Daning said he feels Summerville Medical Center needs a "level 3" neonatal intensive care unit that would enable staff to care for the sickest of babies.
Right now, the hospital has a level 2 unit. Medical University Hospital in downtown Charleston already had a level 3 ward, and state regulations preclude having a second within 60 miles. That restriction prompted Trident Health to ask for an exemption in 2014. The request is now tied up in the state's administrative law court.
Daning said moving Summerville Medical Center's sickest babies downtown could disturb the delicate infants.
"If they're born in Summerville they have to be transported down the interstate," Daning said.
Experts at MUSC and elsewhere have argued that a regionalized system best serves patients because it concentrates expertise at the highest-level hospitals.
Some specialists worry that transferring the sickest infants to other hospitals will decrease the number of critical cases each doctor treats, giving them less hands-on experience and potentially jeopardizing outcomes.