A Dorchester County company that designs and manufactures gun barrels and other high-precision machined parts plans to add 63 jobs and invest $9.5 million in its operations.
It's the second expansion since 2015 for DC Machine, which was started 15 years ago in a 250-square-foot space.
The latest investment includes the purchase of a building at 2735 W. Fifth North St. in Summerville that will give the company another 61,000 square feet.
The S.C. Commerce Department said the expansion will enable the company to increase production of existing business lines and expand into new areas.
In addition to gun barrels, the company said it makes "close tolerance" components for the aerospace, automotive, defense and medical industries.
DC Machine's new facility is projected to be operational by Sept. 30, according to a written statement.
“The people in the Summerville area are what allow us to operate at such a high level," plant manager Matthew Crim said. "The employees are our most valuable asset, and I am happy to be able to expand in my hometown.”
DC Machine's previous investment in 2015 totaled $5.3 million and added 17,000 square feet and 17 jobs at its Thorpe Road manufacturing site.