Summerville:An ever-growing, sought-after area with small town allure and affordability

Known from its early days in the 1700s as “the Flower Town in the Pines,” Summerville was a hotspot for wealthy Charlestonians to flock to when the heat became intolerable in the lower-lying areas and in the winter, wealthy people wintered here. Spring time in Summerville signals an awakening of the natural beauty which surrounds it.
The 1800s brought the railroads and trees in the area were cut down to lay down rails. According to the Summerville’s government website, a law in 1847 lessened the impact of destroying Summerville’s trees by issuing an ordinance. That ordinance fined anyone during that time $25 for doing so without permission. It remains “on the books.”
The late 1800s realized a burst of building. Summerville was named by the International Tuberculosis Congress as one of the healthiest places in the world to recover from respiratory illnesses. It was believed that the pine trees which emit turpentine derivatives were a therapy for the lungs.
Growth has been gradual and steady over the years from 3,000 residents in its very early days to 6,000 residents in the 1970s. As the Lowcountry grew, so did the need for bedroom communities – Summerville’s sprawl includes master-planned communities for any type of buyer. The latest Census data showed Summerville’s population swelling to over 50,000 residents, and it continues to grow.
According to the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors (CTAR), new listings are up 28.3 percent, closed sales are up 7.7 percent, with both median and average sale prices climbing to $258,389 and $29,174, respectively. Townhome and condo sales have soared with new listings realizing a 100 percent uptick and closed sales of those dwellings are up 25 percent. Median prices have risen significantly as well to $190,000, a 32.6 percent increase. Average sales prices of these homes are at $195,657, a 27.1 percent increase.
Homes, townhomes and condos have been in high demand, with sellers receiving 98.4 percent of the original list price and townhomes/condo sellers receiving 100.3 percent of their list price.
The growth and neighborhoods
“Over the last several years the area has seen a substantial amount of growth,” said Sarah-Coleman Lee of AgentOwned Realty. Coleman has lived in Summerville for 17 years.
“I absolutely love the town of Summerville,” she said. I feel that the reason for the draw to the city is the strong local economy, quality of life and the charm and hospitality. It has a rich history and a close-knit community.”
Coleman-Lee, who works in AgentOwned Realty's Summerville office, said they have a listing at 1009 Whitlow Boulevard in the Myers Mill community that lists for $279,500. The community is close to downtown and prices range from the mid-$200,000s to the low $300,000s.
“Even though Summerville is a sought-after location, home prices have risen but still remain affordable,” Coleman-Lee said. “Nexton, Carnes Crossroads and Summers Corners appeal to many buyers that I serve. They offer a lifestyle and with the increase of traffic, buyers find these neighborhoods convenient to lessen their commute by having schools, shopping, dining, play, parks, pools and walking trails close by.”
Diana Johnson of Realty ONE Group Coastal has lived in Summerville since 1996. “My kids are growing up in Summerville and I have a community of friends I call family. It’s easy access to what I need with that small-town feel.”
Johnson lists a four-bedroom home in the master-planned community of Carnes Crossroads at 321 Ashby Street for $450,000. The home is on one of the community's largest lots and one of its distinctive features is the black horizontal fence that encloses the backyard.
Carnes Crossroads is modeled after the Daniel Island community and offers residents several dining and shopping options, along with local businesses. There’s a private school and Roper St. Francis opened a 90-acre medical campus last year. The neighborhood’s Green Barn is a central gathering place for residents that has a junior Olympic pool and a splash zone for kids.
Nexton is offering new townhomes, the Nexton Townes, in the Brighton Park Village community. Prices range from $263,640 to $286,590. Pulte Homes is the builder of these brand-new homes, and it’s Nexton’s first townhome village. Del Webb at Nexton is the master-planned neighborhood’s active adults community. Gated, with numerous amenities, it was named “Best 55+ Community” by Charleston Homebuilders Association. Prices start in the mid-$200,000s.
“On the opposite side of town from Nexton, Summers Corner is a new community that offers children the opportunity to walk to school and to the neighborhood store,” Johnson said.
Summers Corner, between the Edisto and Ashley Rivers, is surrounded by 53,000 preserved acres. The neighborhood is only five years old and has over 33 homes, a dog park, resort-style pool and clubhouse, garden center and performing arts center. The “Commons” is a gathering place that evokes a sense of small-town charm and community. Prices start in the high $200,000s.
Cane Bay, another master-planned community provides buyers a broad range of options with three schools, shopping, healthcare, walking and jogging trails, and a YMCA which houses the Berkeley County library. It has eight different communities – from apartments to waterfront homes. Prices start in the $200,000s.
“One of the main reasons for Summerville’s population growth is the huge migration from other states to South and North Carolina,” said Marty Byrd of Carriage Properties. “This includes retirees and those employed by companies that are in the areas surrounding Summerville. The influx is supporting the incredible amount of new residential construction in neighborhoods with state-of-the-art amenities, shopping and restaurants – all within a short walk of golf cart ride away.”
Summerville, which spreads out over Dorchester, Berkeley and portions of Charleston counties, represents such a diverse range of price points that many choose as the perfect area for their forever home.
Johnson said that Knightsville, a community that was once considered rural and home to the old Summerville speedway, is seeing a lot of new construction.
“There is new construction and booming commercial opportunities,” she said. “It tends to be more affordable, although the rural vibe has lost its rural roots with its growth.”
Knightsville is about four miles from downtown Summerville and homes can range anywhere from $75,000 to over $400,000 for larger homes on large lots.
Historic downtown
Summerville’s historic downtown is one of the Lowcountry’s most charming spots to stroll and shop. Local shopkeepers, businesses, and restaurants line historic Hutchinson Square. The ambiance here is pure Southern hospitality, with a slower pace.
“The heart of Summerville is here,” said Byrd. “There’s a soda fountain drugstore, library, farmer’s market and year-round events. Houses within walking distance are mostly historic and highly coveted.”
Byrd describes downtown Summerville as having an “Old Village feel with a mix of grand and modest cottages.” One can walk down winding, quiet streets with large oaks overhanging. Residents who live near downtown’s hub wouldn’t think of living anywhere else.
Byrd has two listings three blocks from the Square. One is a Victorian cottage that’s undergone extensive renovation and the other at 205 Sumter Avenue is a Charleston style home with double piazzas.
“This home was built by the physician who was studying and reporting statistics regarding viruses of the time,” Byrd said. “Dr. Benjamin Rhett built Sumter for his family and he is a direct descendent of William Rhett.”
Known as the Rhett House, the Victorian-era home was built in 1882 and has a circular driveway and croquet lawn. It has been featured in AZALEA Magazine and is listed on the National Register. With several original finishes and features such as eleven-foot ceilings, five fireplaces, French doors and an updated kitchen, the home feels as if it’s a country estate, but is located within walking distance of downtown Summerville.
Places to play and explore when…
We are all following the guidelines set forth by medical experts and national and local governments. Doing so means that we aren’t able to play and explore as we once did during this time of year – spring – when normally the Lowcountry is in bloom – literally and with its varied venues and activities that have been our "normal" in the past.
Even so, in writing this article, I didn’t want to leave out Summerville's "spirit" and how they celebrate it throughout the year with numerous community events.
“This year saw the opening of a newly renovated Hutchinson Square which hosts third Thursdays, giving residents opportunities to meet new people, network and shop local,” Johnson said. “Summerville’s DREAM installed the town’s first outdoor skating rink this year.”
Summerville DREAM is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to enhance the town’s aesthetic, cultural and social economics aspects of downtown while preserving its historic identity, with a “Main Street Approach.”
Normally, Summerville celebrates traditional 4th of July celebrations at Gahagan Park, Friday night football, Flowertown Festival, the Sweet Tea Block Party, the Square Concert Series, shrimp boils, craft festivals, the local Farmers’ Market, the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Town Square and a host of other activities throughout the year.
The future
“Summerville is a great location,” said Coleman-Lee. “It has managed to hold on to its small-town charm. With more people moving here, more businesses and restaurants have emerged. Things are changing and we have to be open for growth. Many here hope that the city will continue to place a high priority on creating a balanced mix between population growth and traffic.”
As with every community throughout the region and the U.S., Summerville declared a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 19 and it's scheduled to be in place until April 9.
“Many things have changed in a very short time due to COVID-19,” Coleman Lee said. “Homes are still selling but just as other industries, we are changing the way we are doing things. We are providing video tours and video conferences to provide consultations and information to our clients. Due to limited inventory, many buyers are finding themselves with multiple offer situations. It’s still a great time to purchase a home.”
