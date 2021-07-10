Summer snapshots: Our favorite summer spots and things to do in the Lowcountry

“I work a lot, particularly with this wild real estate market, but when I do get free, I enjoy racing sailboats in the harbor on Wednesday nights in the summer and watching the other classes race to the finish.” Alton Brown, Carriage Properties.
"I love Drayton Hall: the architecture, the original condition of the property, the exotic landscape, and the setting on the river make visiting this historic property the perfect summertime activity.” Deborah C. Fisher, Handsome Properties
"Pool parties with friends makes my heart happy." Georgia Nettles, Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s.
“In the summer we spend copious amounts of time in the A/C and luckily, we have a number of fantastic and fantastically air-conditioned cultural offerings in town, our museums, libraries and theatres.” Joey Froneberger, AgentOwned Realty(and his husband, Wayne).
“One of my favorite hobbies to enjoy during summer months in the Lowcountry is golfing at beautiful Cougar Point Golf Course on Kiawah Island.” - Lee Gilliard III, Kiawah Island Real Estate.
"A day trip to Edisto Island. Spending time at Boneyard Beach, stopping by Pink’s vegetable stand and taking in the true beauty of the Lowcounty along the waterways of Edisto." Lisa Patterson, Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s.
“My favorite activity during the summertime in the Lowcountry is spending time on the water in Wadmalaw with my family.” – Lyles Geer, William Means Real Estate.
“We love exploring the architectural gems and secret gardens of Charleston, and during summer, we also love to knock off early and take advantage of the natural wonders of the Lowcountry, best enjoyed by boat, on a dock or the beach.” Leslie Turner, Mary Lou Wertz, Olga Page, Maison Real Estate.
"My idea of the perfect Summer day in the Lowcountry is enjoying the inlets, marshes and delicious crabs during the Blue Crab Excursion offered by Barrier Island Eco Tours." Miranda Widlowki, The Cassina Group
“There’s no summertime without running into the ocean fully clothed...even more special if it’s on Sullivan’s Island.” Molly Conn Vietmeyer, The Cassina Group (and son, Eason).
“When it gets hot & sticky in Charleston I always head to a quiet part of Folly Beach to take in the breeze and soak in the salt air. It feels like an instant vacation.” Owen Tyler, The Cassina Group.
"Enjoying the summer heat with my two active boys." Ruthie Ravenel, Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s.
“We always enjoy spending a weekend during the Summer at Kiawah and make sure to catch at least one sunset over the Kiawah River.” Stephanie Wilson-Hartzog, The Cassina Group.
"Walking my neighborhood under the shady Oak Trees in Riverland Terrace." Susie Rosen, Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s.
“My idea of summer in the Lowcountry exploring the miles of nature trails on Daniel Island with my new pup, Prudence." BJ D’Elia, Daniel Ravenel Sotheby's.
Summer snapshots: Our favorite summer spots and things to do in the Lowcountry
by Brigitte Surette
Get the SC business stories that matter.
Our newsletter catches you up with all the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina every Monday and Thursday at noon. Get ahead with us - it's free.
CLOSE
CLOSE
Get the SC business stories that matter.
Our newsletter catches you up with all the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina every Monday and Thursday at noon. Get ahead with us - it's free.
Spring is idyllic in the Lowcountry, but summer is when you’ll find locals and visitors beachcombing, boat-riding, dolphin and sailboard watching and sitting (or walking) on dock of a bay – just about anywhere. If you don’t live on one of the islands, you have to start the day early to nab a spot along one of the Lowcountry’s sandy shores. One of the best things is catching a summer sunset – whether that be on a rooftop bar downtown, a dock, or in your own backyard.
I reached out to a few Realtors, who know our neighborhoods and the geography of the Charleston area better than anyone. They graciously responded, sharing their sentiments and personal photos. I asked them:
“What’s your favorite Summertime thing to do in the Lowcountry?”
Here’s what they had to say.
Sign up for our business newsletter.
Our twice-weekly newsletter features all the business stories shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free.