The lone gas station on Sullivan's Island is slated for a makeover and a new brand.

The Kangaroo Express convenience store and BP gas station at 2220 Middle St. will become a Refuel Station under a proposal the seaside resort is considering.

The two pumps near Middle Street could be removed and a new canopy will be added over the pumps near Jasper Street as part of the overhaul.

Mark Jordan, who lives on Sullivan's Island and is the head of Refuel, said he expects to acquire the lease in March, when the station will close until mid-June for renovations. The site will sell Exxon fuel and will no longer be a Kangaroo-branded convenience store.

Sullivan's Island resident Jerry Kaynard, a longtime attorney, owns the convenience store site and is set to lease it to Jordan's Refuel business.

He said he's had just a couple of chances to affect the property's appearance since he built it in 1997 because of leasing arrangements with different companies, but he's excited to see fellow island resident Jordan come in with a new plan for the site.

"I'm delighted we are going to have a resident of the island who is going to be managing the station," Kaynard said. "Now, I think it will become a first-class operation."

The Sullivan's Island Design Review Board was set to consider final approval of the plan on Wednesday.

Mount Pleasant-based Refuel and its five-store chain became part of Texas-based private equity firm First Reserve earlier this year. Refuel also plans to add locations in Nexton near Summerville and Cainhoy Plantation off Clements Ferry Road. The Nexton location could open by March.

Jordan said the company recently acquired four stores in Myrtle Beach. Its new Sumter location is about to open and others are planned in Hilton Head, Beaufort and elsewhere in South Carolina.

Unshattered spirit

Vandals tossed a board through the storefront window of women's clothing store Hampden at 314 King St. in the early morning hours of Dec. 13. Nothing was taken, but the shop owner has turned the experience into a chance for people to give to a nonprofit during the holidays.

A sign on the boarded-up window reads, "You can shatter our glass, but not our spirit. Donate $10 to Project ALS Research."

Store owner Stacy Smallwood said the cause is dear to her because a friend was diagnosed with ALS last month.

In the first 24 hours after she erected the sign earlier this week, she raised more than $1,000. Smallwood urges people to stop by the store to make a donation or sign the board in the window.

She plans to leave the window boarded up until Christmas to raise as much money as possible.

Last catch

After six years in business, South Side Bait and Tackle at 3874 Savannah Highway, Suite 8, is closing.

Owner Kyle Comen has decided to end his journey and close up shop by Christmas. The lease is up for renewal, and he is pursuing other opportunities and spending more time with family.

"I want to thank you all for your support, love and friendship over the years," Comen said to his customers. "You are what I will miss the most."

Items are on sale. Rods, reels combos and frozen bait are 25 percent off. Shirts are specially priced, and everything else in the store, including fixtures and display cases, is marked down 50 percent.

Changing hands

The site of a newly constructed Panera Bread restaurant in North Charleston now has a new owner.

An affiliate of Columbus, Ohio-based real estate services firm Casto paid $3.12 million for the 1.12-acre, single-tenant parcel that is ground leased to the restaurant. The site is at 9480 Dorchester Road in the Harris Teeter-anchored Corner at Wescott Shopping Center.

Real estate and investment firm JLL marketed the property for the seller, a partnership between North American Development Group and Hendon Properties.

“Panera Bread is one of the strongest fast-casual brands that is continuously growing its real estate footprint and evolving its offerings and services,” Michael Brewster of JLL said. “Both corporate and franchisee operators select high-quality real estate in strong shopping centers in growing, affluent communities, such as the Corner at Wescott, and investors have taken notice.”

What's cooking?

Also changing ownership is a French bakery on James Island.

Sister Paula and Sam Kramer recently bought Baguette Magic at 792 Folly Road.

The restaurant opened eight years ago and has been listed for sale for a while with the possibility of it closing by year's end.

“I recognized the love so many had for the baked goods, realized the potential for the space and respected the unique business they had built, which got me really excited about the concept’s potential to be a staple in the community and offer so much more than just baked goods,” said Paula Kramer, who most recently worked in digital marketing for Charleston area restaurants.

Head chef, Sam Kramer, is founder of the Matzo & Masa pop-up and has worked in Charleston restaurants for the past four years.

All of the previous baked goods are still available, with the addition to new rotating seasonal items.

“We have so much love and respect for the baked goods and want to create a menu that showcases that along with a growing variety of fresh, local ingredients like Storey Farms eggs,” Sam Kramer said.

A full coffee program will soon be added, and customers can order specialty breads online. Looking ahead, the shop plans to offer private dining and catering as well as cooking and baking classes headed up by Julian Abarca, formerly of One Broad and Coda Del Pesce.

Hemp bomb

Charleston-based Apis Mercantile has teamed up with Hushup + Hustle's Blender Bombs to developer a new hemp food product called Canna Bombs.

They are made with a full-spectrum hemp extract from Apis Mercantile and include all of the naturally occurring cannabinoids found in hemp. Each Canna Bomb has about 20 milligrams of hemp extract and can be added to a smoothie.

Blender Bombs are compact foods that combine essential amino and fatty acids typically added into a smoothie to make it a meal replacement, according to Helen Hall, Hushup + Hustle founder and owner.

“Partnering with Blender Bombs has been great," said John Berdux, owner and co-founder of Apis Mercantile. "The Canna Bombs are an easy and effective way to incorporate hemp into your daily routine."

Canna Bombs come in a pack of 10 and can be purchased at select retailers throughout the country and online.