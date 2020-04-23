Subway closes King Street site in downtown Charleston after 35 years, looks to relocate

A longtime chain restaurant in downtown Charleston is now closed after 35 years in the same location.

Subway sandwich shop at 367 King St. recently went dark, and the franchise owner hopes to relocate to a new location on the peninsula.

While removing the last remnants of the now-gutted, fast-food diner on Thursday, franchise owner Shahid Husain said he is looking at upper King Street but no lease has been signed.

Husain said the restaurant, which he operated for 13 years, had been losing money for the past three years and he decided it was time to move out.

"I was going to close anyway by April 15, but we closed on March 19 because of the virus," Husain said.

He stripped the fixtures out of the 750-square-foot shop and a truck hauled them away Thursday.

"Most of them could not be reused," Husain said.

He hopes to secure a new location with twice the space in about a month, with a targeted opening by late summer or early fall, depending on renovations and city approval and permitting.

The three-story building that houses the now-vacant shop is owned by a firm called 23 Bond Owner 363-369 King LLC, according to Charleston County land records.

A consortium of investors led by Washington, D.C.-based Friedman Capital paid $15.85 million in 2016 for the properties at 363, 364, 367 and 369 King, between George and Calhoun streets.

Michigan-based Beztak Cos. is part of the ownership group. It manages the properties, which house a variety of ground-floor businesses and upstairs living space.

Husain owns three other Subway restaurants on the peninsula, including 177 Meeting St., which is temporarily closed during the coronavirus pandemic, and two locations at the Medical University of South Carolina, which remain open for carry-out and delivery only during the health crisis.

He also has other locations in Goose Creek and Ladson.

Subway is the second longtime restaurant to announce its departure from lower King Street during the past month.

Kickin' Chicken will close Saturday at 337 King after 21 years in the downtown area. Its owners, too, said they are looking for another location on the peninsula. It has been serving to-go-only orders during the pandemic.