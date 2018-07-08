Tariffs on Chinese imports that went into effect late last week aren't likely to have a huge impact on cargo at the Port of Charleston and other seaports, according to an analysis by maritime consultant Drewry.
But a trade war could be "potentially very damaging" if further threatened tariffs become a reality.
Simon Heaney, senior manager of Drewry, said in a report that "at this point in time, we must accept that tariffs are going to become a reality. The only question now is: How severe will they be?"
Drewry, studied three potential scenarios for eastbound trans-Pacific container trade based on varying amounts of goods that might be subject to tariffs, ranging from $50 billion to $450 billion.
In the worst-case scenario, Drewry calculates a decline of as many as 1.8 million containers measured in 20-foot increments. That amounts to about 8 percent of the roughly 23 million 20-foot boxes sent to the U.S. each year.
The initial tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods would lead to a "relatively insignificant" drop of 200,000 containers, the consultant said.
Also, most of the goods on the initial list of tariffs are readily available from other countries, which means trade might simply shift from China to other markets.
"With other sourcing options available, tariff increases on Chinese goods ... will most likely create a small amount of trade diversions and raise the prospects of other exporting partners of the U.S.," Heaney said.
The report states the current risk is low, "but there is clearly the potential for matters to get much darker if additional tariffs are forthcoming."
According to Heaney: "Perhaps the biggest risk is the unpredictability of it all and the potential confidence knock it will give to the world economy, just when it seems to be finding its feet."
New relationship
Kenco, which distributes automotive parts made at the Robert Bosch plant in North Charleston, will end its Summerville operations in August, but the company's departure isn't expected to affect most of the 100 employees working at the site.
"Although Kenco is leaving, Bosch plans to continue its operations at the site," Aaron Lincove, the company's vice president of human resources, said in a letter to the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.
Lincove said Bosch's products will continue to be warehoused at the Summerville site by another third-party logistics provider — MAU Workforce Solutions of Augusta, Ga.
"It is Kenco's understanding that MAU has made or will be making employment offers to almost all Kenco employees and also those temporary employees assigned to work at the ... Summerville facility," Lincove said. "So the facility is not shutting down. Instead, the employment relationship between Kenco and its employees working at the facility will end on Aug. 31."
MAU is a family-owned company that provides staffing, recruiting and outsourcing for clients. It has automotive manufacturing experience as the primary staffing agency for the BMW plant in Spartanburg County.
Stuttgart, Germany-based Robert Bosch makes advanced fuel injectors and anti-lock brake system components in North Charleston. The company opened the Dorchester County plant in 1973 with 105 workers and has since invested about $800 million through several expansions, with the latest in 2016 bringing its workforce to about 1,800.