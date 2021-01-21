Study concludes that, over time, electric vehicles often cost less to own

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have calculated that electric vehicles are often less expensive to own than gas powered vehicles with lower sticker prices, and one reason is a bit surprising.

Of course, electric cars don't need gasoline, and that's where the largest savings come from, but there's also a substantial savings from maintenance costs.

Why? Mostly because electric vehicles are less complicated, require less maintenance such as oil changes, and have fewer parts to break.

Add it all up, and the study says the monthly cost of buying, fueling and maintaining a Tesla Model 3 ends up being less than for a Ford F-150 (two-wheel drive), although the pickup truck costs about $8,000 less to buy.

How? The difference comes from saving an estimated $93 monthly on fuel and maintenance.

The study, which was the subject of a New York Times article this month, makes the case that electric vehicles and some hybrids are not only better for the planet but easier on the wallet.

That's true even in South Carolina, where the state charges extra fees for owning a hybrid or electric car.

Researchers created a tool that compares both the monthly cost and the monthly greenhouse gas emissions of hundreds of vehicles. You can check that out at carboncounter.com.

There are some important caveats, however. Researchers assumed the vehicles would be purchased new, and driven 15,000 miles a year for 15 years. More miles and more years amplifies the savings attributed to electric vehicles, because the monthly savings on fuel and maintenance are counted for 180 months.

The math makes sense, but most people don't buy cars, own them for 15 years, and drive 225,000 miles during those years, so actual savings will vary.

Like solar panels, electric vehicles can be money-savers — in addition to helping save the planet — but it can take a while for the savings to compensate for the up-front costs.

That poses a challenge, because most people don't have the financial flexibility to wait for years of savings to recoup large out-of-pocket expenses.

The carboncounter.com website, however, helps to identify some sweet spots for people who are considering buying a new car. Federal tax incentive play a role.

For example, a new fully-electric Mini Cooper SE, after a $7,500 federal tax credit, not only has a lower monthly costs and a fraction of the greenhouse gas emissions, but costs slightly less to purchase than than a comparable gas-powered Mini.

The chart and statistics on carboncounter.com are helpful even for those with no interest in an electric vehicle, because they help identify low-cost gas-powered vehicles that pollute the least.

Six of them, due to sticker prices under $17,000, have lower lifetime monthly costs than even the Mini Cooper SE, which has the lowest cost of the electric vehicles listed.

Those six are two versions of the Mitsubishi Mirage, plus the Chevy Spark, Kia Rio, Nissan Versa and Hyundai Accent.

The electric vehicles with the lowest estimated monthly cost of ownership are the Mini Cooper SE, Hyundai Ioniq,Hyundai Kona, Nissan Leaf and Kia Niro.

The electric Hyundai Kona costs thousands more than the gasoline version of the same model, but the study suggests it would cost less in the long term — over 15 years.

Sticker prices are still the main factor. The Tesla Model S has one of the highest monthly costs on the chart, due to the more than $69,000 cost of buying one.

But according to the study, that Tesla Model S would cost about the same long-term as owning a GMC Sierra (starting at $53,295), but with a fraction of the impact on climate change. That's the point the study seeks to drive home.