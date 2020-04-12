Despite the growth of electronic options, lots of payments continue to be made with paper checks, and sometimes checks get lost in the mail — hundreds of millions of dollars worth in South Carolina alone.

That money doesn't just disappear. It makes its way to the state treasurer, where it sits waiting to be claimed.

There are two ways to check online and see if there's money waiting for you, your business or even your city or school district.

It's not the long-shot you might think; every time I've checked, I've found friends, family members and business associates with unclaimed funds in their name.

So, there's a quick little project you can tackle while stuck at home under COVID-19 restrictions. I'll tell you how, thanks to a suggestion to revisit the topic from Sam Brownlee.

Sam, a Johns Island octogenarian, has made a retirement hobby out of searching the state's unclaimed funds database and personally contacting people who are owed money. He's done this since I wrote about it back in 2013, and figures he's found upwards of $400,000 owed to Charleston-area residents.

So take a tip from me and Sam: If you go searching these databases on the S.C. Treasurer's website, see if any friends and family are listed as being owed money, and let them know if you find some. I found more than $100 for a cousin of mine while researching this article.

It doesn't cost anything to check. There are two places to search online, and here are the details:

First, there's the "unclaimed property" search. The property is mostly money — refunds and rebates, security deposits, stock dividends and other payments that somehow didn't make it to the rightful owner.

The money — more than $650 million currently — is waiting to be claimed. To see if any of it is yours check the free, searchable list at southcarolina.findyourunclaimedproperty.com.

If you find money in your name, there's a form on the same website that you can fill out to claim it. The results won't list the exact amount of money, but will say if it's more or less than $100.

Tip: Start by just searching your last name. If you get too many results, then narrow it down by adding the first letter of your first name.

Second, there's the "outstanding checks" search. Those are state-issued checks that weren't cashed and are at least two years old. Combined, they add up to more than $45 million.

State checks never expire, but they may need to be reissued because banks aren't keen on accepting old ones.

I've searched a bit in that database, and there are lots of local businesses in there, as well as individuals and local governments. The S.C. Treasurer's Office says it has contacted some of the local governments that are owed money, such as the City of Charleston.

To search the outstanding checks database go to applications.sc.gov/STOOCInquiry.

Lots of the unclaimed checks are S.C. Department of Revenue checks. Why they didn't reach the intended recipients in the first place — the U.S. Postal Service, for example — is a bit of a mystery, but they are just waiting to be claimed.