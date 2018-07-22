A proposal to create a new chassis pool for truckers doing business with seaports in South Carolina and Georgia is getting pushback from companies currently providing the service.
But supporters of the idea say an overhaul is long overdue.
"We've tried it their way, now let's try it our way — that's kind of how I look at it," said Jim Newsome, president and CEO of the South Carolina State Ports Authority.
Newsome and Griff Lynch, executive director of the Georgia Ports Authority, have teamed up to create the Southern States Chassis Pool, which would provide truckers with the chassis that metal cargo containers sit on while they are transported over the highways.
The proposal has been filed with the Federal Maritime Commission and could be approved as early as Aug. 2.
The proposal, Newsome said, is a reaction to the inadequate and long-neglected South Atlantic Chassis Pool operated by a consortium of businesses known as Consolidated Chassis Management, or CCM.
Newsome said many of the aging chassis in the current pool lack safety features such as radial tires, light-emitting diode lights and anti-lock brake systems. The new pool — to be run by an independent third party called the North American Chassis Pool Cooperative — would require all of those safety features and put an age limit of 20 years on the chassis.
Of the roughly 3,000 chassis at the Port of Charleston on any given day, up to a quarter or more are in some form of damaged status — from having a bad taillight to being completely out of commission.
In addition, the 52,000 total chassis in the current Southeast pool aren't enough to keep up with the fast-paced cargo growth being seen at the region's ports. The new pool would add roughly 10,000 chassis to the mix. The chassis would be leased to truckers at cost, with the cooperative taking an administrative fee.
"We need more chassis and we need better chassis," Newsome said. "It's an issue that's strategic for the region."
The new pool has overwhelming support from those in the maritime industry, politicians and businesses that ship goods, with more than 30 letters applauding the proposal submitted to the maritime commission.
However, the Institute of International Container Lessors — which represents some of the CCM companies — filed a letter alleging the new pool would hurt competition, might be an illegal price-fixing scheme and might violate federal law. The IICL wants the maritime commission to reject the proposal.
Newsome said those CCM companies objecting to the proposal "have had ample opportunity to provide an improved chassis solution and they haven't done it."
Klaus Schnede, manager of the North American Marine Category for Eastman Chemical Co., says the current chassis pool is "unsustainable and requires change."
Ronald Widdows, executive chairman of the West Coast chassis lessor American Intermodal Management, was more blunt in his assessment.
"CCM is not accountable to the needs of the port authorities and is instead catering to the economic needs of the original (chassis) providers," Widdows said in a letter to the maritime commission. "This leads to limited investment in maintaining equipment, limited investment in putting in new, safer, more reliable equipment and a general lack of action to improve or eliminate shortages of equipment needed to provide timely service to shippers using the ports."
Newsome said he hasn't had any indication how the maritime commission will rule. If the federal agency requests more information, it would halt the process. If it does nothing, the proposal would take effect on Aug. 2 without further action.
"I'm convinced we've given them a good plan," he said. "There is no Plan B. This is the plan that works, the best way we know to do it."