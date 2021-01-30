Strong local economy powers commercial market through pandemic, and toward a promising 2021

Restaurants closed by the dozen, many hotels shut down temporarily, and office space suddenly became expendable. And yet, the underpinnings of Charleston’s economy remained strong enough to get the region’s commercial real estate market through a year dominated by pandemic and recession—and even allow it to cast an eye toward a resurgence in 2021.
“The market fundamentals in the Charleston (area) are strong,” said Thomas Boulware, partner and broker-in-charge at the commercial real estate firm NAI Charleston. “People are continuing to move to our area from more of the urban areas in the Northeast and Midwest. This migration will continue to generate demand for residential development, thus fueling demand for retail, medical and office. This also has an impact on the multifamily sector allowing for short-term housing while people determine where they want to live.”
No question, the pandemic took a toll on some commercial real estate sectors in 2020, both in Charleston and elsewhere. People working from home left behind empty office space, and many people bought online rather than visit brick-and-mortar retail outlets. And 25 percent of businesses on King Street have closed since the start of 2020, according to NAI Charleston, due largely to a tourism industry that saw revenue drop 41 percent from 2019.
“Tourism in Charleston is one of the biggest market drivers,” Boulware said. “Retail spending, restaurants, etc., all benefit from tourism. Also, the wedding and events business is tremendous in Charleston, and creates so many other ancillary businesses. You take away a wedding and you lose bachelor and bachelorette parties, Uber drivers, clothing rental, floral, event space rental, restaurants, retail sales—the list keeps going. It’s a bit scary when you think about how many businesses and people are affected by a single market sector.”
Through it all, though, Charleston’s commercial real estate market persevered. Scarce single-family housing and expansion up the peninsula helped foster a booming expansion in multifamily. The area’s red-hot residential real estate market helped facilitate commercial construction of nearby retail spaces. And the region’s burgeoning manufacturing sector, boosted by the arrival of Volvo and Mercedes-Benz, continues to attract companies and create jobs.
“We are extremely bullish on the entire Charleston economy in 2021,” said Steve Wray, broker-in-charge at Carolina One Commercial Real Estate. “Strong demand will continue to spur exceptional growth in categories such as industrial. The drivers of the Charleston economy like manufacturing, transportation, shipping and others act as a catalyst for demand in the industrial space.”
Renewed demand for F&B space?
What does that portend for 2021? Nationally, wider distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine should bring a return to more normal economic conditions by the second half of the year, according to the commercial real estate firm CBRE. Offices and retail should see an immediate benefit from a resumption of more normal activity, although full recovery in some sectors—such as retail and hotels—could take as long as two years.
In Charleston, the pandemic loosening its grip in mid-2021 “would certainly benefit the tourism and hospitality industries, and the unemployment numbers should improve as well,” Wray said. “That should remove the binders on the rest of the economy as the fear of another lockdown dissipates.”
In a city known as a restaurant capital, restaurant closings have been a weekly occurrence. While that’s led to more available food and beverage spaces than the market typically accommodates, prices in that sector remain stable, Wray said. Charleston’s reputation will also create new demand as the pandemic recovery continues.
“Charleston is such a desired lifestyle and vacation destination that demand for food and beverage will continue to be strong,” Wray added. “The empty spaces may allow some new players to enter the market. The Charleston food and beverage sector has proven to be very resilient. We believe that with a little encouragement and the lessening of restrictive ordinances, it will quickly be vibrant again.”
With approximately 80 percent of Charleston office employees still working from home as of the first of the year, the Charleston area has seen a huge increase in office space available for sublease—751,381 square feet as of the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 166,377 a year earlier, according to Colliers International. Analysts, though, believe that surplus provides opportunity for some tenants to upgrade, as well as available space for companies considering a relocation to Charleston.
Due in large part to proximity to the port, demand for industrial flex spaces will continue to increase, Wray said. And investment firms from beyond the Lowcountry—which backed several notable projects prior to the pandemic, such as WestEdge, and in the process played a major role in remaking the skyline of the Holy City—will continue to see Charleston as a haven from the turmoil of major markets.
“We have fielded multiple requests from out-of-town investors looking to invest in the Charleston (area),” Boulware said. “Some are liquidating assets in other markets, mainly in the Northeast, and reinvesting in the Southeast. Obstacles are deal size and obtaining the desired yield for most investors’ expectations.”
Retail following rooftops
The phrase “retail follows rooftops” has long been a maxim in real estate circles—where neighborhoods are built, grocery stores, pharmacies and restaurants follow, a trend most visible in the commercial areas that have sprung up around master-planned communities such as Nexton. That conjunction means the area’s commercial real estate market has indeed benefitted from Charleston’s relentless residential business, which ended 2020 up 17.2 percent in closed sales.
But the pandemic has helped accelerate a growing trend of healthcare facilities following rooftops; NAI Charleston has seen medical offices move to more traditional retail locations, and away from the hospitals they’ve traditionally been clustered around. While many businesses attached to the area’s hospitality industry are doing whatever to survive right now, medical represents a promising segment given that people don’t want to travel far from home to receive care.
Transportation-adjacent facilities such as auto service centers, RV parks, car rental agencies and even boat dealerships also comprise a promising segment as more and more people move to the Charleston area, according to NAI. And essential businesses such as grocery stores and banks will power the retail sector into 2021, despite higher costs to construct due to material scarcity caused by disrupted supply chains.
In Charleston and elsewhere, recovery may not be completely linear; spikes in coronavirus cases had a tendency to take a toll on the commercial sales market in late 2020, according to the National Association of Realtors, and much hinges on an effective vaccination campaign and likely further federal stimulus money. Concerns do exist—but so does belief in a Charleston commercial real estate market that’s become far more diversified in the decade since Boeing arrived in the Lowcountry.
“Apart from the pandemic, we have ridden a wave of growth for the past four years,” Wray said. “If taxes are raised or if petroleum prices are driven up, the growth of the market could be slowed precipitously. Tourism, a major part of the Charleston economy, has been absolutely crushed. How much of that will come back, and how quickly? There is a slight resurgence in the medical sector, much of which is driven by the pandemic; will that last, or will it diminish as the pandemic recedes? But overall, we are very positive about the outlook for the commercial market in 2021.”
***
More commercial growth in 2020 - Nexton
WorkPlace@Nexton: In June, Nexton announced the full lease-up of phase one of the office destination with more than half of phase two leased. The boutique offices house law, medical, lending and fitness clients.
Home Telecom Technology and Retail Center: The 20,000-square-foot office building opened in October, offering fully furnished, turn-key office spaces with flexible lease agreements and a Home Telecom Customer Service Center.
Sigma Drive Self Storage: Opened in October, the newly constructed facility comprises 75,020 square feet of rentable storage space in 682 units.
Bayer Heritage Federal Credit Union: Opened its new branch on Brighton Park Boulevard in July.
Nexton Square: Additional dining, retail and service offerings opened at Nexton Square including Page’s Okra Food Truck, Poogan’s Southern Kitchen, Tropical Smoothie Café, The Bicycle Shoppe and Realty ONE Group.
Baker Motor Company: Opened the first dealership in North America dedicated to the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van in August. The $25 million, 28,600 square-foot facility in Nexton spans more than 13 acres and additionally includes a car wash, eight-car showroom, consultation desks, conference rooms, lounges, biking and hiking trails and a children’s play area.
Three hotel flags opened in 2020: Hilton Garden Inn, Homewood Suites and Cambria Hotel.