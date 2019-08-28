A strike by AT&T workers in South Carolina and eight other southern states is ending.
The Communications Workers of America said it decided to end the walkout over alleged unfair labor practices early Wednesday. The union's members are scheduled to return to work at 1 p.m.
The strike began over the weekend.
“CWA members’ spirit and solidarity over the last four days showed the company that we would not back down until they bargained with us in good faith,” union official Richard Honeycutt said in a written statement.
More than 20,000 workers in nine Southern states, including about 1,000 in South Carolina, walked off the job, saying the telecommunications giant wasn't bargaining in good faith over a new labor contract.
The affected employees were mostly made up of technicians and customer service representatives for AT&T's "wireline" home and business internet and phone division. Workers in the wireless phone unit were not part of the walkout.
The union had said AT&T did not send negotiators who have the authority to make contract decisions. The company said it disagreed with claims of bad bargaining practices.
The union warned earlier this month when its contract with AT&T expired that a strike could be coming. It is seeking increased wages and improved health care coverage, among other demands.