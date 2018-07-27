One of the biggest and most colorful container ships to visit the East Coast is scheduled to make its way to the Port of Charleston this weekend.
The magenta-hued ONE Stork, capable of carrying as many as 14,026 cargo containers at a time, should make its way through Charleston Harbor early Sunday morning on its way to the Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant.
The newly built Stork was delivered to the Ocean Network Express on June 12. While the shipping line has sent vessels to Charleston before, this is the Stork's first visit and the first time one of ONE's distinctive magenta-colored ships — often decked out with hundreds of magenta containers — will call on the port.
The light-purplish-red ship will be traveling to Charleston from Savannah, where more than 4,000 containers were loaded and unloaded from the vessel.
"Magenta is very symbolic of our new company's independent and innovative approach to global container shipping," said Jeremy Nixon, CEO of the ONE alliance. “Magenta, we also hope, will improve safety, and make the ONE Stork, and her sister-ships, much more visible to all the many other vessels that may pass her in close proximity over the course of her full trading life.”
According to the shipping line, the Stork makes use of state-of-the-art vessel design for improved efficiency. The ship’s hull shape allows improved cargo-loading efficiency, achieved by minimized engine-room space. Additionally, the main engine’s dual — high- or low-output — system allows flexible operation and improved fuel-consumption, resulting in a significant reduction of carbon dioxide emissions.
The ship — at 1,194 feet long and 166 feet wide — is part of an Asia-to-North America route that also includes stops in New York and Norfolk, Va., as well as Singapore and Hong Kong.