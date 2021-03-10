Stones Throw Tavern, Bahama Breeze opening soon in North Charleston; Mount Pleasant adding 2 shops

Two new restaurants soon will be serving diners at one of the Charleston region's largest shopping centers.

Stones Throw Tavern plans to open in the next few weeks in the Dillard's wing of Northwoods Mall across from lifestyle retailer Palmetto Moon while Bahama Breeze Island Grille has set an opening date for its first South Carolina site, now nearing completion on a mall outparcel in North Charleston.

"We are working to open as soon as possible," Stones Throw Tavern owner Stephen Stanec said. "Hopefully, just a few more weeks."

The restaurant's name was recently installed on the outside and inside of the mall while construction continues on the dining room and bar, though on March 8 construction appeared to be moving along at a quick pace. The restaurant recently applied for its permit to sell beer, wine and liquor.

Stones Throw Tavern has another location in West Ashley at 3417 Shelby Ray Court.

As for Bahama Breeze, the long-planned restaurant's website says the opening is in April but the official date is set for May 3. Restaurants sometimes have a soft opening a week or so ahead of a full launch to acclimate new workers.

Construction crews were busy earlier this week outfitting portions of the building, and a hiring sign was recently hoisted as well.

The Caribbean-inspired chain will offer seafood, chicken, steaks and tropical drinks at 7811 Rivers Ave.

The chain is part of Orlando-based Darden Restaurants, which also owns Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, among other brands. The new restaurant is down the street from Olive Garden.

Bahama Breeze operates 42 locations, mainly along the East Coast and with 20 in Florida, but a few are scattered across the country in major U.S. cities, including Seattle, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit and Las Vegas. The chain’s nearest restaurants to South Carolina are in Atlanta and Raleigh.

On the way

Two new businesses are coming to a new retail center across from Costco in northern Mount Pleasant.

The Front Porch Coffeehouse and Creamery recently leased 1,255 square feet at The Bend at Carolina Park at 3510 Park Avenue Blvd., Suite 104, from GPF-Park Ave Flex LLC, according to commercial real estate firms Avison Young and Belk|Lucy.

The new business started as a mobile dessert and catering company in 2018 called Charleston Pops.

The brick-and-mortar location, displaying a new name, will expand menu offerings to include a full gourmet coffee bar, light café food and its signature desserts.

Look for an opening by this fall, according to the business's website.

Also coming the retail site at Faison Road and Park Avenue Boulevard is a second location for a fitness gear shop based in Mount Pleasant.

Blue Sky Endurance recently leased a 1,255-square-foot space, according to Megan Brunnemer of Woodlock Capital, which handled the lease for Blue Sky.

Owned by Catherine Hollister, the retailer caters to the recreational needs of runners, bikers and swimmers, but the shop also does bike repairs.

The new location is eyeing an early 2022 opening. The other shop can be found at 725 Coleman Blvd., Suite 116, also in Mount Pleasant.

New shop

A new convenience store called Shop N Til You Drop is opening at 4112 Dorchester Road in North Charleston.

The shop, next to A-1 Food Store at Ranger Drive on the edge of the Waylyn neighborhood, recently applied for an alcohol license to sell beer and wine to go. Operated by Kashayla Washington, plans are to remain open around the clock.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

The building is owned by Charles Fox of Fox Music House, which uses about half of the structure it purchased in August 2020 for storage. Fox Music moved to a site a few blocks west of the new convenience store in 2019 after 25 years on West Montague Avenue.

Temporary shutdown

The Chick-fil-A restaurant at 516 St. James Ave. in Goose Creek will close temporarily March 11 as the site undergoes a rebuild. It's set to reopen in May.

Customers are asked to go to the restaurant at 1312 N. Main St. in Summerville. Other nearby diners can be found at Northwoods Mall and on Rivers Avenue near the recently opened Aldi supermarket.

Working out

A mixed-use development planned for a former ice plant is not the only new business in a changing stretch of Spruill Avenue in North Charleston.

Across the street from the Reddy Ice distribution operation is a new gym. Locomotion Fitness recently leased a 7,800-square-foot former warehouse building at 4268 Spruill Ave., moving the operation from a space about a third of the size that was down the street in front of Firefly Distillery.

Chip Hester with the former Ott Distributors, which operated a storage warehouse on the site next to Aragon Street, leased the site to Locomotion Fitness owner Jay Cohen of North Charleston.

The specialty gym offers one-on-one personal training for fitness and nutrition as well as classes for yoga, boot camp, crossfit and cycling.

"We focus on whole-person health," Cohen said. "We are a bridge between a traditional gym and healthcare."

The Monday-Saturday gym has 220 members of all shapes and sizes, and the starting rate is $130 a month. Rates average about $180, but they go all the way up $1,000 a month.

With four full-time and nine part-time employees, the gym offers classes starting at 5:15 a.m. The last one ends at 7:45 p.m.

"We focus on whole-person health," Cohen said. "We are a bridge between a traditional gym and healthcare."

Beauty spot

Cirque Salon Studios will host the grand opening of its newest location in Moncks Corner 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 14.

Charleston native David Manzi launched the studios in 2009 in West Ashley. He now offers six locations, including shops in Charleston, Goose Creek, Mount Pleasant and Summerville.

The business plan allows allows beauty professionals to open their own businesses within the studio concept, without incurring the cost of buildout of traditional salon spaces.

The new Moncks Corner location, which opened in December at 337 E. Main St., includes 15 studios on the second floor of the former Pinnacle Bank building. A few slots remain available.

Book it

The first book sale of the new year to support Charleston County Library system will soon take place under usual safety protocols because of the coronavirus.

The Charleston Friends of the Library's pop-up book sale is set for March 18-20 at 4355 Bridgeview Drive in North Charleston.

A pre-sale for members takes place 4-6:30 p.m. March 18. The public sale is set for 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. March 19-20.

Funds raised support library functions. Paperbacks start at $1 and hardbacks at $4. CDs and DVDs also will be available. Safety protocols include masked volunteers, sanitized shopping baskets, one direction lanes, social distancing, and adherence to occupancy levels. All sale attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Some previous sales have been canceled at the last minute because of coronavirus infections, so check with the library system before heading to the sale.