Stocks edge higher, day after big gain
NEW YORK — Stocks wobbled Tuesday as large high-dividend stocks rose and smaller companies sank. Major indexes were coming off big gains the day before.
Big health care companies including Johnson & Johnson rallied, as did telecommunications and household goods makers. Steel and other materials makers skidded, and a steep loss for United Technologies pulled defense contractors lower.
Technology companies rose even though President Donald Trump said he expects more tariffs on goods imported from China, some of which would hit products like computers and smartphones. Trump is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Group of 20 summit in Argentina later this week.
"It is not unexpected that the administration would ramp up their threats moving into that meeting," said Tracie McMillion, head of global asset allocation for the Wells Fargo Investment Institute. She said trading will probably be volatile for the rest of the week, but stocks are likely to rise if the two sides are able to strike even a very general agreement.
Retail group: Season has strong start
NEW YORK — The holiday shopping season has gotten off to a "very strong" start, according to the largest U.S. retail trade group.
The National Retail Federation said Tuesday that consumer spending has been strong, fueled by a better economy and stores' investments in online services including features that allow shoppers to buy online and pick up the items at the store.
The trade group's assessment comes even after a survey of more than 3,000 shoppers Thanksgiving and Friday forecast that fewer people would turn out for the five-day weekend that ended Monday, compared to a year ago.
This year, there were more than 165 million people who shopped online or in stores from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, based on survey results. Last year, that figure was 174 million. The retail group attributed the drop to stores spreading out their deals beyond the Black Friday weekend.
The group now says it expects sales for November and December will be at the high end of its earlier forecast of a 4.3 to 4.8 percent rise. That would be below last year's 5.3 percent increase but well above the average annual increase of 3.9 percent of the past five years.
Meanwhile, Adobe Analytics, which tracks online spending, said that Cyber Monday was expected to have hit $7.9 billion, up 19.7 percent from last year.
Thanksgiving Day generated $3.7 billion in online spending, up 28 percent, while Black Friday brought in $6.2 billion, a 23.6 percent increase from a year ago, according to Adobe.
Mobile devices accounted for 51.4 percent of site visits and 34 percent of revenue on Cyber Monday. So far, the period from Nov. 1 through Monday has generated online sales of $58.5 billion, up 19.9 percent, Adobe said.
United Technologies to be split up
NEW YORK — United Technologies is breaking itself into three independent companies now that it has sealed its $23 billion acquisition of aviation electronics maker Rockwell Collins.
The company's announcement was the latest by a sprawling industrial conglomerate deciding it will be more efficient and focused as smaller, separate entities.
The three companies will be United Technologies, which will house its aerospace and defense industry supplier businesses; Otis, the maker of elevators, escalators and moving walkways; and the Carrier air conditioning and building systems business.
The separation is expected to be completed in 2020, United Technologies said.
Greg Hayes will stay on as CEO of the aerospace business. The company did not name leaders for the separated Otis and Carrier businesses.
Founded in 1934, United Technologies is based in Farmington, Conn., and employs about 205,000 workers. It did not say if any jobs would be lost in the breakup.
Home price gains slow with sales
WASHINGTON — U.S. home prices increased more slowly in September from a year ago as higher mortgage rates weighed on sales.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 5.1 percent from a year earlier. That's down from a 5.5 percent yearly gain in the previous month. It was the sixth straight month that home price increases have slowed.
The weaker price gains reflect a broader slowdown in the nation's housing market. Sales of existing homes rose modestly in October, snapping a six-month streak of declines. But sales are still 5.1 percent lower than they were a year ago. New home sales have fallen for four straight months. Mortgage rates have jumped in the past year, reaching 4.8 percent last week, up from 3.9 percent a year ago.
Consumers were less bullish in Nov.
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer confidence slipped this month but remains strong.
The Conference Board, a business research group, said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to 135.7 in November from October's 18-year high 137.9.
The index measures consumers' assessment of current economic conditions and their outlook for the next six months. Their evaluation of today's economy improved — but their assessment of future conditions slipped in November.
"Overall, consumers are still quite confident that economic growth will continue at a solid pace into early 2019," says Lynn Franco, a Conference Board economist. "However, if expectations soften further in the coming months, the pace of growth is likely to begin moderating."
Economists monitor consumer spirits because Americans' spending accounts for about 70 percent of U.S. economic activity. From July through September, consumer spending rose at a 4 percent annual pace, fastest since late 2014.