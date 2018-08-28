Stock move higher, led by tech firms
NEW YORK — Major U.S. stock indexes wobbled and finished mostly higher Tuesday, led by technology companies and a handful of retailers.
The gains were enough to mark more record highs for several of the indexes, though not the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
Trading was lighter than usual, and stocks flipped between small gains and small losses for most of the day.
Outside of technology and retail, most other stocks finished lower. Energy companies dipped along with oil prices, and an increase in bond yields dented high-dividend stocks like utilities and phone companies, which investors tend to buy when they are seeking income.
Canada's foreign minister arrived in Washington to resume trade talks Tuesday, a day after stocks rose on news that the Trump administration had reached a preliminary deal with Mexico to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.
"If we do get a new agreement in North America with lower overall tariffs or trade restrictions, long-term that's a pretty positive result," said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist for the Leuthold Group.
Consumer confidence hits 18-year high
WASHINGTON — Americans' consumer confidence rose in August to the highest level in nearly 18 years as their assessment of current conditions improved further and their expectations about the future rebounded.
The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose to 133.4 in August, up from a reading 127.9 in July. It was the highest reading since confidence stood at 135.8 in October 2000.
Consumers' confidence in their ability to get a job and the overall economy are seen as important indicators of how freely they will spend, especially on big-ticket items such as cars, in coming months. Consumer spending accounts for 70 percent of economic activity.
"Expectations, which had declined in June and July, bounced back in August and continue to suggest solid economic growth for the remainder of 2018," said Lynn Franco, director of economic indicators at the Conference Board. "These historically high confidence levels should continue to support health consumer spending in the near term."
The overall economy, as measured by the gross domestic product, grew at a 4.1 percent rate in the April-June quarter, the best performance since 2014. That estimate will be revised Wednesday. Many economists believe growth has slowed a bit in the current quarter to around 3 percent but will remain far ahead of the weak 2.2 percent GDP growth rate in the first quarter.
Home prices up 6.3% from year ago
WASHINGTON — U.S home prices climbed 6.3 percent in June from a year earlier, as affordability is becoming a greater obstacle for would-be buyers.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose at a slightly slower pace than the 6.5 percent annual gain in May from a year earlier, according to a report Tuesday. But home values are increasing at more than double the pace of average wage growth, weighing down property sales despite solid demand because of accelerating economic growth and solid hiring.
Mortgage rates are also higher than a year ago, creating another price pressure for would-be buyers. The National Association of Realtors said that sales of existing homes have declined for the past four months. Despite the sales slowdown, inventories remain tight and that has meant that buyers — especially those searching for homes worth less than $250,000 — have scant options.
"Sellers, for now and for the foreseeable future, are still in control in this market," said Aaron Terrazas, a senior economist at the real estate company Zillow.
Home prices in three metro areas have increased by double digits in the past year: Las Vegas (13 percent), Seattle (12.8 percent) and San Francisco (10.7 percent). The smallest annual growth in prices was in Washington, D.C. (2.9 percent), Chicago (3.3 percent) and New York City (3.8 percent).
Sales jump 6% in 2Q at Best Buy
NEW YORK — Best Buy Co. reported its largest second-quarter sales boost in 15 years on Tuesday, helping to push revenue and profit beyond Wall Street expectations.
Same-store sales, a key measure for retailers, jumped 6 percent during the quarter. But investors shrugged off the results and sent shares lower in premarket trading on a weaker-than-expected forecast for the current quarter.
Only a few years ago, sceptics were writing Best Buy's obituary. But the retailer has surprised investors with its resilience. Best Buy has improved the store experience, allowing shoppers to test new technology. It's invested in price matching and offers speedier delivery options. The company has partnered with Amazon.com to sell voice-controlled TVs at its stores.
The Richfield, Minnesota-based company's profit jumped 16.7 percent to $244 million, or 86 cents per share, as revenue rose 5 percent to $9.38 billion.
Earnings before adjustments for restructuring costs were 91 cents per share, topping Wall Street expectations for 83 cents per share. Revenue also beat Wall Street forecasts.
The company also raised its full-year guidance to a range of $4.95 to $5.10 per share, up from $4.80 to $5.00 per share. Analysts expect profit of $5.01 per share.
But the consumer electronic retailer's third-quarter outlook fell short. It expects profit between 79 cents and 84 cents per share on revenue between $9.4 billion and $9.5 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet expect profit of 94 cents per share on revenue of $9.49 billion, on average.
Best Buy shares have risen 19 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed slightly more than 8 percent. The stock has increased 32 percent in the last 12 months.
Coke acquires New England soda
PORTLAND, Maine — Soft drink giant Coca-Cola is acquiring Moxie, a beloved New England soda brand that is the official state beverage of Maine.
Moxie has been around since the 19th century. It's flavored with a root extract that gives it a distinctive taste that polarizes drinkers. Coca-Cola said Tuesday it's acquiring the brand from Coca-Cola of Northern New England, an independent bottling partner of the larger company that's in Bedford, N.H.
Coca-Cola says bottling of the soda will remain in New Hampshire. A spokeswoman says the company's goal is to "ensure it stays true to its Northeastern roots." The spokeswoman says Coca-Cola also sees an opportunity to bring Moxie's brand to a wider audience.
Coca-Cola declined to provide the price. The sale is expected to close this year.
Mnuchin heaps praise on Fed chair
WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is calling Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell a "phenomenal leader." His comments marked the administration's first praise of the central bank since a barrage of criticism by President Donald Trump.
In an interview with CNBC Tuesday, Mnuchin says he respects the Fed's independence. He says he believes Powell understands the need for economic growth and will be careful in implementing monetary policy. "I think Jay has been a phenomenal leader at the Fed," Mnuchin says.
Mnuchin's comments came after criticism Trump has aimed at the Fed in recent weeks. Trump has said he is not happy with the Fed's rate hikes, saying they could threaten the stronger economic growth he is trying to achieve with his economic program of tax cuts and deregulation.