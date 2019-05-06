Stocks slide after threat to hike tariffs
NEW YORK — Fresh market jitters over the possibility of an escalation in the costly trade war between the U.S. and China pulled stocks broadly lower on Wall Street Monday.
The decline, which gradually lost momentum after an initial steep slump, came a day after President Donald Trump threatened to raise tariffs on goods imported from China. Trump complained that the trade talks between the two countries are moving too slowly.
Investors have been expecting Washington and Beijing to resolve their damaging trade dispute after both sides sent signals in recent months that talks were progressing. Hopes for an accord between the world's two largest economies contributed to the big run-up in stock prices in the U.S. and China so far this year. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit all-time highs last week.
U.S. companies with heavy business interests in China bore the brunt of the selling Monday, particularly technology and industrial companies. Banks also fell sharply. Health care stocks rose.
Still, the wave of selling eased as the day went on, a sign that investors' trade deal hopes haven't dimmed entirely. Representatives from both sides were set to meet this week in Washington.
"You've seen that the sell-off has been so far contained and part of that is the perception that the president has done this before," said Marina Severinovsky, investment strategist at Schroders.
Kraft restates earnings for 2+ years
NEW YORK — Kraft Heinz is restating its financial results for the years 2016, 2017, and for the first nine months of 2018.
The company said in February that it was being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission over its procurement operations. Kraft Heinz Co. said in a regulatory filing on Monday that several employees within those procurement operations engaged in misconduct. Kraft says the company has since made adjustments to correct prior misstatements, essentially increasing the total cost of products sold during the time when the misconduct was occurring. The investigation did not find any misconduct by any member of the company's senior management team.
Kraft said that the internal investigation of the matter is "substantially complete" and that the misstatements were "not quantitatively material to any quarter."
Kraft said it also reviewed supplier contracts and found additional misstatements may or may not have resulted from the misconduct tied to its procurement operations. The company is correcting the misstatements.
Kraft identified about $208 million in required adjustments, with about $27 million of that recorded in 2018's fourth quarter cost of products sold.
Kraft also mentioned in its regulatory filing that it received an additional subpoena from the SEC on March 1 related to its assessment of goodwill and intangible asset impairments and that it may receive additional requests for information from the SEC, including by subpoena. The company said it continues to fully cooperate with the SEC.
Billionaire Warren Buffett said on CNBC on Monday that Kraft Heinz has his confidence. Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway owns roughly one quarter of Kraft Heinz.
US to add seasonal worker visas
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration plans to let an additional 30,000 foreigners return to the United States through September for seasonal work, a move that reflects how the booming economy has complicated President Donald Trump's hard-line efforts on immigration.
Details of the plan were in a draft rule obtained by The Associated Press. It would benefit oyster shucking companies, fisheries, loggers and seasonal hotels, including Trump's own Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. All use the visas to hire migrants for temporary work they say Americans won't do.
The visas, known as H-2Bs, will go only to returning foreign workers who have had the visa before, over the past three budget years. Many go back to the same employers year after year. Those workers have had background checks, are trusted and are not likely to stay past their visa, officials said.
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will begin taking applications from employers on behalf of the workers once the temporary rule is published in the Federal Register. That is expected Wednesday.
Lord & Taylor go on the block
NEW YORK — Lord & Taylor, one of the country's oldest department stores, may be put up for sale.
Hudson's Bay, which owns Lord & Taylor and Saks Fifth Avenue, said Monday that it hired a financial adviser to review Lord & Taylor's business and that the process may lead to a sale or merger.
Lord & Taylor traces its origins to more than 190 years ago, when it was founded as a dry goods store in 1826. The store has had several owners. It was acquired by Hudson's Bay Co. in 2012.
Lord & Taylor has struggled as more people shop online. Hudson's Bay has closed some of its stores, including Lord & Taylor's 104-year-old flagship location in New York this year.
Survey: eurozone economy slowing
LONDON — A closely watched survey is showing that the 19-country eurozone economy lost further momentum in April.
Financial information firm IHS Markit said Monday that its composite purchasing managers index — a broad gauge of economic activity — fell modestly to 51.5 in April from 51.6 in May. Although the index remains above the 50 no-change mark, it is pointing to fairly lackluster quarterly growth of 0.2%.
A more detailed look at the monthly survey, which is monitored by rate-setters at the European Central Bank, showed the manufacturing sector in its steepest downturn since 2013 and overall growth held up by the services sector.
The eurozone has been hobbled by rising trade tensions between the United States and China, higher oil prices and uncertainty over Britain's impending departure from the European Union.