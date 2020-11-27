Stocks rise on Wall Street as S&P 500 hits record high

NEW YORK — The S&P 500 rose to a record high fittingly enough on Black Friday as investors continue to look forward to the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine and relief for the global economy.
The benchmark index was led by gains in technology companies. The Nasdaq also closed at a new record, with Apple, Tesla, Zoom and other tech stocks driving it higher. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average, which earlier this week crossed the 30,000 threshold for the first time, rose slightly.
Positive developments on the vaccine front have driven double-digit gains in the major indexes this month as investors look forward to progress in gaining control over the pandemic that plunged the global economy into its deepest slump since the 1930s. That optimism persisted this week even as one vaccine candidate suffered a setback and cases of coronavirus remain at elevated levels.
Meanwhile, retailers were hoping that their slumping sales get a boost from shoppers on Black Friday but early indications are that store traffic was light.
U.S. financial markets closed at 1 p.m. after being shut for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Health care companies also posted solid gains, with Moderna jumping 16 percent and Pfizer up about 2 percent. The companies earlier this month released results showing their COVID-19 vaccine candidates were highly effective in tests. The shares got a boost Friday after a competing drug suffered a setback.
The University of Oxford and AstraZeneca also this week released positive test results about their vaccine. But researchers have questioned how they calculated the effectiveness. AstraZeneca's CEO said the company might conduct another trial.
Still, hopes for a vaccine have offset concerns about spiking coronavirus cases in the U.S. and other parts of the world. U.S. states and European governments are re-imposing controls on business and travel as infection rates surge.
The disease has killed more than 1.4 million people worldwide and there are 61 million confirmed cases, according to data gathered by Johns Hopkins University.
The pandemic has brought significant changes to the traditional Black Friday shopping holiday. Many retailers are beefing up their safety protocols, moving their doorbuster deals online and curbside pickup options as a last grasp at sales before the year ends.
Retailers need a boost from Black Friday and holiday shopping altogether to try and recoup sales lost to the pandemic. Early indications are that consumers are staying home and choosing to do any shopping online.
Macy's fell 1.4 percent while shares of Walmart showed a slight decline. Shares of the online marketplace Etsy, meanwhile, rose 10.7 percent.
Tech shares have led the market's climb back from its plunge in March as investors bet giants such as Apple and Microsoft will keep raking in the profits whether Americans are forced to stay home or the economy begins to return to something resembling normalcy.
Tesla rose 2.1 percent and Zoom Video Communications gained 6.3 percent. The two stocks have been market darlings so far this year with runups of 600 percent or more.