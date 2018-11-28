Stocks surge on Fed chief's remarks
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks rocketed to their biggest gain in eight months Wednesday after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell hinted that the central bank might not raise interest rates much further. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 617.
In a speech to the Economic Club of New York, Powell said that rates are close to "neutral," the level at which they neither hold back growth nor aid it. That might mean the Fed isn't planning to raise interest rates far above their current levels. Powell also appeared to suggest that the Fed might pause its cycle of interest rate increases next year so the central bank can assess the effects of its actions.
That relieved investors who feel the nine-year-old bull market could come to an end if rates rise too fast. Those worries have contributed to the market's big slump in October and November.
Stocks rose in morning trading and nearly tripled their gains as Powell spoke. Bond yields slipped and the dollar weakened as investors adjusted their expectations for how quickly interest rates might rise in the future.
After slashing interest rates to near zero before the 2008-09 financial crisis, the Fed has been steadily raising them since the end of 2015 and it's expected to announce another increase in December. But higher interest rates tend to slow economic growth, and since growth in the U.S. and other regions is already likely to slow down next year, investors are concerned the increases will hinder the economy.
U.S. economy grew at brisk rate
WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy expanded at a solid 3.5 percent annual rate in the July-September quarter, led by lower but still strong consumer spending and more business investment than previously estimated.
The Commerce Department's figure for gross domestic product, released Wednesday, was the same as its first estimate last month. GDP is the broadest measure of the nation's output of goods and services and covers everything from homebuilding to haircuts. Greater corporate investment offset downward revisions in spending by state and local governments and consumers.
The third quarter figure follows a robust expansion of 4.2 percent in the April-June quarter. Six months of healthy growth have put the U.S. economy on track to expand in 2018 at its fastest pace in 13 years. Still, economists forecast that growth will slow in the fourth quarter and decelerate further next year.
"A trade war remains the biggest downside risk to near-term growth," said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC.
Fed: US business debt at 20-year high
WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve is signaling potentially vulnerable spots in the financial system, citing U.S. businesses' debt at the highest levels in more than two decades and risky debt growing.
The Fed's report issued Wednesday was its first assessing the stability of the U.S. financial system. Ten years after the financial crisis, the new report points to excessive borrowing by households and businesses, banks' elevated debt levels, and high prices for stocks and other assets exceeding their real value.
Debt owed by businesses is at historically high levels, and growth in riskier forms of business debt has picked up recently, now at more than $2 trillion, the report says. Some banks' level of debt over assets is near its highest mark in more than 20 years.
'Fearless Girl' gone, to be moved
NEW YORK — The "Fearless Girl" statue that inspired millions with her message of female empowerment has been plucked from her spot opposite Wall Street's "Charging Bull" and will be reinstalled in front of the New York Stock Exchange by the end of the year, officials said Wednesday.
State Street Global Advisors said the sculpture of a defiant-looking young girl was moved Tuesday night. No date for her reinstallation at the stock exchange was given.
A plaque with two footsteps marks the girl's former spot on a traffic island near the tip of Manhattan. "Fearless Girl is on the move to The New York Stock Exchange," the plaque reads. "Until she's there, stand for her."
The hands-on-hips bronze statue was intended as a temporary display when State Street installed it in March 2017 to encourage corporations to put more women on their boards. City officials extended her stay after she became a favorite with tourists, who lined up for selfies with the 4-foot bronze celebrity.
New-home sales skid 8.9% in Oct.
WASHINGTON — Sales of new U.S. homes plummeted 8.9 percent in October, as the number of newly built, unsold homes sitting on the market climbed to its highest level since 2009.
The Commerce Department said Wednesday that new homes sold at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 544,000 last month. New-home sales have declined in four of the past five months. Over the past year, sales of new homes have dropped 12 percent as higher mortgage rates have caused would-be buyers to back away.
The report adds to the evidence that the U.S housing market has stalled after years of prices climbing faster than incomes. The affordability pressures were offset by historically low mortgage rates, but the borrowing costs for homeowners shot up after President Donald Trump signed deficit-financed tax cuts into law at the end of last year. Sales of existing homes have tumbled 5.1 percent this year, the largest annual drop recorded by the National Association of Realtors since July 2014.
New-home sales last month fell in the Northeast, Midwest, South and West. The median sales price has tumbled 3.1 percent from a year ago to $309,700.
Korean firm to make batteries in Ga.
JEFFERSON, Ga. — A South Korean company plans to create more than 2,000 jobs as it builds a battery plant in Georgia.
Gov. Nathan Deal said SK Innovation plans to spend up to $1.7 billion on a plant to make lithium-ion batteries for hybrid electric vehicles at the plant in Jackson County. The governor's statement said it's the largest single investment and job creation project in Georgia's history.
The announcement did not include any information about incentives or subsidies for the company.
SK Innovation's batteries are primarily sold to Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai-Kia Motors. The plant will be constructed in two phases, with each phase to including the hiring of more than 1,000 people.
5 Hawaii hotels, union agree on contract
HONOLULU — Union leaders and the owners of some of Hawaii's most iconic hotels have reached an agreement on a new contract that could send 2,700 striking workers back to their jobs.
Unite Here Local 5 and Kyo-ya Hotels and Resorts said in a joint statement that workers will vote on the contract Tuesday. Polls are due to close at 7:30 p.m.
Workers at five properties owned by Kyo-ya and operated by Marriott have been on strike since Oct. 8. The properties include The Royal Hawaiian Hotel, a historic institution on Waikiki beach that's famous for its pink exterior.
The other hotels are the Sheraton Waikiki, Westin Moana Surfrider, Sheraton Princess Kaiulani and Sheraton Maui.
Facebook expands 'Today In' feature
NEW YORK — Facebook is cautiously expanding a feature that shows people local news and information, including missing-person alerts, road closures, crime reports and school announcements.
Called "Today In," the service shows people information from their towns and cities from such sources as news outlets, government entities and community groups. Facebook launched the service in January with six cities and expanded that to 25, then more. On Wednesday, "Today In" is expanding to 400 cities in the U.S. — and a few others in Australia.
The move comes as Facebook tries to shake off its reputation as a hotbed for misinformation and elections-meddling and rather a place for communities and people to come together and stay informed.
Facebook hopes the feature's slow rollout will prevent problems.