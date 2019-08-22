Stocks mixed ahead of Fed speech
NEW YORK — A wobbly day on Wall Street left stock indexes mostly lower Thursday as investors turned cautious ahead of a widely anticipated speech by the Federal Reserve chairman.
Losses in health care, technology and energy companies, among other sectors, outweighed gains in banks, consumer goods makers and elsewhere.
Questions from two Fed bank presidents about the need for rate cuts appeared to dim investors' expectations ahead of the speech by Fed chairman Jerome Powell on Friday.
Overstock CEO out after odd talk
SAN FRANCISCO — The CEO of Overstock.com has resigned, saying he'd become "far too controversial" to helm the e-commerce company.
Patrick Byrne's resignation Thursday came after the company issued a bizarre statement last week in which the former CEO referred to the "Deep State," called federal agents "Men in Black" and confirmed a journalist's stories detailing his relationship with Maria Butina, a gun-rights activist who was sentenced to prison for being an unregistered agent of Russia.
China: Tariffs will 'escalate ... friction'
BEIJING — China has appealed to Washington to "meet each other halfway" and settle a trade war instead of going ahead with tariff hikes Beijing warned will trigger retaliation.
A Ministry of Commerce spokesman warned Thursday new U.S. tariffs in a fight over trade and technology would "lead to an escalation of economic and trade friction."
The Trump administration has postponed some tariff hikes previously planned for Sept. 1 on Chinese imports but others still are scheduled to go ahead.
The spokesman, Gao Feng, said at a news briefing, "we hope the United States and China can meet each other halfway and find a solution."
Gao repeated a Chinese threat to take unspecified "corresponding measures" if Trump's tariff hike goes ahead.
United adding more high-fare routes
CHICAGO — United Airlines is adding several new routes to Europe, underscoring the pursuit by airlines of high-fare passengers.
United said Thursday that it will add European flights from Newark, New Jersey; Chicago; Denver and San Francisco.
It's adding destinations such as Nice, France, and Palermo, Italy, to woo premium leisure travelers. And it's adding flights to places it already flies, like London, that appeal to business travelers.
Many of the flights will use a version of Boeing's 767 jet that United is configuring with fewer seats than planes it is replacing — but crucially, with more business-class seats that generate much higher fares.
Like most airlines, United uses so-called widebody planes on international routes, so trans-Atlantic growth isn't slowed by the grounding of the smaller Boeing 737 Max.
Mortgage rates dip, near historic lows
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates are near historically low levels this week with the average on the benchmark 30-year loan falling to its lowest level since November 2016.
The low borrowing rates have been a boon for homebuyers, even as global financial markets are roiled by concerns over the global economy. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year loan declined to 3.55 percent from 3.60 percent. By contrast, the rate stood at 4.51 percent a year ago. The average mortgage rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans eased to 3.03 percent, from 3.07 percent.
Miss. bank is in expansion mode
TUPELO, Miss. — One of Mississippi's largest banks will expand its hometown operations center, investing $15 million and hiring 100 people. BancorpSouth announced the expansion in Tupelo on Thursday.
BancorpSouth will pay workers $43,500 on average. The bank will be eligible for a state rebate on worker income taxes that could be worth $1.75 million over 10 years.
Hiring will start in coming months.
The campus houses BancorpSouth's main data processing operations. Employees perform accounting, payment and computing functions.
BancorpSouth employs 1,000 workers in Tupelo, with more than 700 based at the operations center.
Apple Card requires special care
NEW YORK — Apple tried to make the new Apple-branded credit card attractive, copying the heft and sleekness of higher-end cards like the Chase Sapphire. But cardholders are discovering that with such a design, they'll have to give it special care.
Leather wallets and loose change pose danger for new Apple Card, for instance. In fact, Apple says its Apple Card shouldn't come into contact with other credit cards for fear of scratching the titanium card's white finish.
Apple issued special instructions this week: Keep away from "hard surfaces or materials." Your leather wallet or jeans pocket "might cause permanent discoloration." Don't let it touch another credit card or "potentially abrasive objects" like coins or keys.
There's also a two-step cleaning process involving microfiber cloths and isopropyl alcohol and a list of inappropriate cleaners.
The Apple Card is designed primarily for iPhone use, though the company is offering a physical card for use in stores that don't accept mobile payments. Customers typically get 2 percent cash back when using Apple's app to pay. Industry experts say financial benefits of the card mirror many of those already out there for consumers. The card, announced in March in partnership with Goldman Sachs, started rolling out in the U.S. this month.
France may raise Ghosn case at G-7
PARIS — The wife of Carlos Ghosn on Thursday urged French President Emmanuel Macron to intercede on behalf of the former chairman of Nissan and Renault when he meets with Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the G-7 summit in France.
The appeal is Carole Ghosn's latest effort to pressure Japan into improving what she says is the "unjust treatment" faced by her husband as he awaits trial on financial misconduct allegations.
Macron's office said the French leader is likely to again raise Ghosn's case with Abe, as he did previously on a visit to Japan. Macron is hosting the three-day Group of Seven summit from Saturday in the southwestern French resort town of Biarritz.
Ghosn, arrested in November, is out on bail. He denies all wrongdoing. His wife says she has not been allowed any contact with him, including phone calls or emails.