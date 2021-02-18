Stocks fall amid inflation fears; home building declines but there's hope ahead

Stocks fall as investors fret over inflation
Stocks posted modest losses on Thursday as investors had little reason to buy stocks with discouraging economic data and a steady rise in bond yields, which has start to raise concerns about inflation.
The S&P 500 index dropped 17.36 points, or 0.4 percent, to 3,913.97. It was the third straight decline for the index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 119.68 points, or 0.4 percent, closing at 31,493.34 and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 100.14 points, or 0.7 percent, to 13,865.36. The Russell 2000 of small companies fell 1.7 percent, a significant drop for that index.
Energy prices declined for a second day, as the frigid temperatures that impacted Texas and much of the Midwest moved east. Natural gas prices closed down 4.3 percent. Energy prices have been volatile the past week as record demand for natural gas and other fossil fuels to warm homes has caused electricity prices to skyrocket. Natural gas is typically used as an “on-demand” fuel source to cover increased electrical needs.
Bond yields continue to climb, as murmurs of inflation have started among investors and as the economy continues to climb out of the hole that was created by the pandemic. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note was at 1.29 percent, nearly double where it was last fall. It's now trading at levels seen before the March 2020 pandemic shutdowns.
Jan. home construction falls 6%
WASHINGTON — U.S. home construction fell 6 percent in January but applications for building permits, which typically signal activity ahead, rose sharply.
The decline pushed home and apartment construction down to a seasonally adjusted rate of 1.58 million units last month, compared with 1.68 million in December, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.
Even with the January dip, ultra-low mortgage rates and rising demand from Americans ready for a bigger house after a year of living in a pandemic will in all likelihood mean a strong year for the housing market in 2021.
Applications for building permits, considered a good sign of future activity, spiked 10.4 percent in January to an annual rate of 1.88 million units.
Cost controls, luxury sales help Daimler
FRANKFURT, Germany — Car and truck maker Daimler increased its profits by 48 percent to 4.0 billion euros ($4.8 billion) in 2020 thanks to extensive cost-cutting and a sales recovery in the second half for its highly profitable Mercedes-Benz luxury cars and sport-utility vehicles.
The bottom line improved on 2.7 billion euros from 2019, even as top-line revenue fell 11 percent to 154.3 billion euros.
With net cash at year end of 17.9 billion euros, CEO Ola Kallenius said the company had the resources to develop the electric cars and digitalized products and services that are transforming the industry.
The Stuttgart-based company — parent to the Mercedes-Benz Vans plant in North Charleston, which makes Sprinter vans — said its outlook for this year was for profits and sales to be “significantly above” last year, assuming continuing rollout of vaccines and absent any unexpected pandemic-related setback.
US jobless claims rise to 861,000
WASHINGTON — The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid rose last week to 861,000, evidence that layoffs remain painfully high despite a steady drop in the number of confirmed viral infections.
Applications from laid-off workers rose 13,000 from the previous week, which was revised sharply higher, the Labor Department said Thursday. Before the virus erupted in the United States last March, weekly applications for unemployment benefits had never topped 700,000, even during the Great Recession of 2008-2009.
The figures underscore that the job market has stalled, with employers having added a mere 49,000 jobs in January after cutting workers in December. Nearly 10 million jobs remain lost to the pandemic. Though the unemployment rate fell last month from 6.7 percent, to 6.3 percent, it did so in part because some people stopped looking for jobs. People who aren't actively seeking work aren't counted as unemployed.