Stocks sink after Fed's latest move
NEW YORK — Stocks gave up some early gains and ended broadly lower on Wall Street on Wednesday after Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell appeared to play down the possibility of an interest rate cut this year, something some investors had been hoping for.
The central bank's decision to leave its benchmark interest rate alone was widely expected and came amid signs of renewed economic health, but unusually low inflation. The announcement reaffirmed a message that has reassured investors since the start of the year: No rate hikes are likely anytime soon.
Household goods makers, banks and energy companies took some of the heaviest losses Wednesday. Only real estate stocks eked out a slight gain.
Stocks had been moving sideways right before the Fed's announcement. They rallied earlier in the day as large U.S. companies continued to surprise investors with solid profits.
ADP: US added 275K jobs in April
WASHINGTON — U.S. companies added the most jobs in 9 months in April, a sign that hiring remains strong amid solid economic growth.
Payroll processor ADP said Wednesday that businesses gained 275,000 jobs last month, up from just 151,000 in March. That's a much higher number than economists forecast for Friday's government jobs report, when analysts expect the Labor Department to say that 181,000 jobs were added, according to data provider FactSet.
The economy is so far expanding at a solid pace this year, despite fears last winter that the U.S.-China trade war, slower global growth and higher interest rates would tip the economy into recession.
Hiring was driven partly by a big gain in construction, ADP said, which added 49,000 jobs. A category that mostly includes hotels and restaurants gained 53,000.
Construction spending drops by 0.9%
WASHINGTON — U.S. construction spending dropped in March or the first time in four months, and spending on U.S. home construction fell to the lowest level in more than two years.
The Commerce Department says construction spending — including housing, nonresidential and government building projects — fell 0.9% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.28 trillion after rising 0.7% in both January and February.
Residential construction spending skidded 1.8% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $500.9 billion, lowest since December 2016.
Public construction dropped 1.3% to $320.7 billion in March.
Home building has wobbled but is expected to rebound as the Federal Reserve backs off on plans to hike interest rates this year.
Failed Miss. coal plant spurs probe
JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi utility faces a federal investigation over a failed coal-fueled power plant.
The Southern Co. says it was informed Monday that the U.S. Department of Justice has started a civil investigation into the plant that subsidiary Mississippi Power Co. was building.
Southern said Wednesday that it's negotiating with the U.S. Department of Energy to resolve and dispose of property at its $7.5 billion Kemper County plant. The Department of Energy gave $387 million to build a first-of-its kind plant turning soft coal into a gas and burning it to generate power, while removing carbon dioxide and other pollutants. Mississippi Power lost $6.4 billion when it decided to operate only part of the plant burning natural gas conventionally.
Southern says the investigation is connected to Department of Energy talks.
ESPN mag to end its print edition
BRISTOL, Conn. — ESPN The Magazine is ending its print edition in September after 21 years.
The magazine launched in March 1988 and was a competitor to Sports Illustrated. ESPN says in a statement that the types of stories the magazine had run will be produced for online distribution.
ESPN says it will explore future special editions in print.