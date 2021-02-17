Stocks end mostly lower on Wall Street, led by drops in tech

NEW YORK — Stocks mostly pulled back from recent highs Wednesday, weighed down by a slide in technology companies.
The S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1 percent after giving up an early gain, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite gave back 0.6 percent. Small-company stocks also fell.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched higher, good enough for its second straight all-time high. The modest pickup was due in large large part to gains in Verizon Communications and Chevron, which climbed after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway said it made major new investments in them in the second half of last year.
Treasury yields, which have been climbing recently on expectations of higher inflation, mostly fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held near its highest level in a year.
Energy prices rose again, adding to a sharp increase the day before due to the frigid weather that’s impacted much of the U.S.
The S&P 500 dipped 1.26 points to 3,931.33. The benchmark index’s winners and losers were roughly evenly split. The Dow added 90.27 points, or 0.3 percent percent, to 31,613.02. The Nasdaq fell 82 points to 13,965.49. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies lost 16.78 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,256.11.
Optimism that Washington will come through on trillions of dollars of more aid for the economy and encouraging company earnings reports have helped stocks grind higher this month, along with hopes that the coronavirus vaccine rollout will set the stage for stronger economic growth in the second half of this year.
The market's pullback may reflect concern among some on Wall Street that the infusion of more government aid and spending on infrastructure, for example, will “help underpin the economy, but it will also foster quicker growth and perhaps a quicker uptick in inflation,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.
That, she added, could eventually force the Federal Reserve to rethink its current policy of keeping interest rates at ultra-low levels.
The minutes from the Fed’s January policy meeting, released Wednesday afternoon, showed the central bank believed that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is still posing considerable risks to the economy. The minutes also reflect Fed officials' widespread support for keeping interest rates low in order to boost the economy and help millions of Americans regain lost jobs.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has cautioned that inflation could accelerate for a time in coming months as the country opens up. But he and many private economists believe this will be only a temporary rise and not a sign that inflation is getting out of control.