Stocks fizzle after early gains
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks fell Tuesday for the first time in six days after the recent upward momentum gave way to lingering concerns about the U.S. trade war with China.
Defense contractors suffered steep declines and technology stocks gave up most of their early gains, taking the steam out of an early rally on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with a loss of 14 points after rising as many as 186 in the morning.
The market had rallied for five straight days since the Federal Reserve signaled it is open to cutting interest rates if needed to stabilize the economy rattled by trade disputes. But Tuesday, concerns that the U.S. trade spat with China could be prolonged and hurt growth in the world's two biggest economies dimmed investor enthusiasm.
The S&P 500 slipped 1.01 point, or 0.03%, to 2,885.72. The Dow fell 14.17 points, or 0.1%, to 26,048.51. The Nasdaq composite slipped 0.60 of a point to end at 7,822.57. The Russell 2000 index of small companies fell 4.45 points, or 0.3%, to 1,519.11.
USDA: Corn crop at a 4-year low
DES MOINES, Iowa — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has lowered its estimate of this year's corn crop to the lowest in four years, saying wet weather has delayed planting and reduced acres planted and the expected per-acre yield.
The expected production was cut in a monthly report released Tuesday by 1.4 billion bushels to 13.7 billion bushels, the lowest since 2015.
While weather problems also have slowed soybean planting, the USDA didn't change estimates since farmers have several more weeks to plant.
The USDA will release a report June 28 to provide updated farmer surveys more accurately reflecting the number of acres farmers planted.
The USDA report also says disputes with China and other nations have reduced corn exports for the current-year crop by 100 million bushels and soybean exports by 75 million bushels.
Wholesale prices blip up in May
WASHINGTON — U.S. wholesale prices rose just 0.1% in May month, another sign that inflation remains under control.
The Labor Department says the increase last month in its producer price index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach consumers, was half April's 0.2% increase.
The entire gain in May came from a 0.3% increase in the wholesale price of services. Goods prices fell 0.2%.
Over the past year, producer prices have risen 1.8%. Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, wholesale prices rose 0.2% in May from April and 2.3% from May 2018.
Inflation remains tame, enabling the Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates after four hikes in 2018. Investors increasingly expect the Fed to cut rates amid signs the U.S. and world economies are decelerating.
Facebook takes on a big solar project
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Facebook is building a massive solar farm in West Texas that's believed to be one of the largest solar projects in the nation.
Boston-based renewable energy developer Longroad Energy recently announced it was partnering with the social media giant on the $416 million project.
It comes as Facebook is finishing construction of a data center near Albuquerque.
Longroad Energy says the Prospero Solar project just north of Odessa, Texas, has enough capacity to power an estimated 72,000 homes.
The project is Facebook's first direct investment in a renewable energy project.
Longroad says Shell Energy North America also signed a 12-year power purchase agreement for the solar farm's power.
Amazon to shut down meal delivery service
NEW YORK — Amazon is closing its U.S. restaurant delivery service, a 4-year-old business that failed to take off amid fierce competition from Uber Eats, Door Dash and others.
The service, called Amazon Restaurants, offered delivery in more than 20 cities in the U.S. but it was not available in Charleston. It was expanded into the United Kingdom, but Amazon shut it down late last year.
Still, Amazon.com Inc. has showed interest in delivering meals to diners' doorsteps. Last month, it bought a stake in British food delivery company Deliveroo, whose kangaroo logo is a common sight on bicycles and scooters in Britain.
EU regulator blocks big steel merger
BRUSSELS — The European Union's antitrust regulator says it's blocking a planned merger between German steelmaker Thyssenkrupp and India's Tata Steel because the move would have cut competition and pushed up prices.
The decision was expected. Thyssenkrupp had said last month that it expected the regulator to block the merger, and announced it would cut some 6,000 jobs and restructure its businesses.
The European Commission said Tuesday that the two companies did not provide "adequate remedies" to address concerns it has about the proposed joint venture, which would have combined their flat carbon steel and electrical steel activities.
EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager says "the merger between Tata Steel andThyssenKrupp would have resulted in higher prices. So we prohibited the merger to avoid serious harm to European industrial customers and consumers."