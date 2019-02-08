Late buying burst leaves stocks mixed
NEW YORK — U.S. stock indexes stemmed an early slide Friday, finishing mostly higher and nudging the benchmark S&P 500 index to its second weekly gain in a row.
Gains in technology and consumer goods companies outweighed losses in financial stocks and retailers as investors continued to size up the latest batch of quarterly corporate snapshots.
Prior to a late-afternoon flurry of buying, the market had been on pace to finish lower as investors hit pause following a tumultuous two months where the index followed up its worst December since 1931 with its best January in three decades.
"Earnings are coming in good — we're seeing over 15 percent growth — but there are some concerns about the next quarter that growth is going to be pretty close to zero," said Karyn Cavanaugh, senior markets strategist at Voya Investment Management.
BofA boosts CEO pay to record $26.5M
NEW YORK — Bank of America Corp. awarded CEO Brian Moynihan a record $26.5 million pay package for 2018, a 15 percent increase from a year earlier.
Moynihan, 59, received $25 million in stock grants and a $1.5 million salary, the Charlotte-based bank said in a filing Friday. While he hasn't received a cash bonus since 2007, part of his stock award will settle in cash when it vests.
Net income at the second-largest U.S. lender surged 54 percent last year to a record $28.1 billion, helped by gains in the consumer-banking division. Shares of the bank slumped 17 percent in 2018, outpacing the 20 percent decline for the 24-company KBW Bank Index.
Bank of America is the second-largest bank operating in South Carolina based on deposits.
Wells Fargo outages persist for 2nd day
NEW YORK — The problems with Wells Fargo's online and mobile banking services, as well as its ATMs, lingered into a second day on Friday as the bank continues to recover from a possible fire at one of its data centers.
The San Francisco-based bank said Friday most of the disrupted services have been restored, but employees and customers had trouble accessing information on their direct deposits earlier in the day. The bank said that issue has now been corrected.
The bank said it would extend branch hours by one hour on Friday and Saturday to help customers deal with any issues they might have had during the outages.
"While we restored operations throughout the day and continue to address customer concerns, our recovery from these issues was not as rapid as we or our customers would have expected," said Wells Fargo CEO and President Tim Sloan in a statement. "We will review the system issues in detail, and do all we can to ensure that this type of disruption doesn't happen again.
The problems started early Thursday when Wells Fargo said a smoke was reported at one of its data centers, which caused the bank to cut power automatically to the facility and reroute data through backup centers. However, the transition did not go as planned and customers complained that they were unable to access online and mobile banking, and some reported they were unable or restricted in their ability to withdraw cash.
Cuomo: Critics could sink Amazon deal
NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo warns that what he calls "political pandering" to critics of Amazon's proposed secondary headquarters could sink New York's biggest-ever economic development deal. But opponents say they'll keep fighting a project they consider corporate welfare.
Friday's back-and-forth comes after The Washington Post reported that Amazon is reconsidering its planned New York City headquarters because of some local politicians' opposition to the $2.8 billion incentive package.
Amazon only says publicly that it's "working hard to demonstrate what kind of neighbor" it will be.
Noting the report, Cuomo accused the state Senate of "governmental malpractice" and pandering. He says it's "trying to stop Amazon."
Senate leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins tapped a senator critical of the Amazon plan for a board that might be asked to approve subsidies. Cuomo and Stewart-Cousins are Democrats.
Hasbro misses amid Toys R Us demise
PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Hasbro returned to a profit in its fourth quarter, but the toy company's performance still fell short of Wall Street's expectations as it continues to deal with the demise of Toys R Us.
Hasbro Inc., whose brands include Nerf and Power Rangers, earned $8.8 million, or 7 cents per share, for the period ended Dec. 30. A year earlier it lost $5.3 million, or 4 cents per share.
Stripping out one-time gains and costs, earnings were $1.33 per share. That's sharply below the $1.68 per share that analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research expected.
Revenue for the company dropped 13 percent to $1.39 billion, short of the $1.52 billion Wall Street predicted.
CEO Brian Goldner saidt Hasbro wasn't able to recapture as much of the Toys R Us business during the holidays as it expected. The company was also contending with changing consumer shopping behaviors in Europe and reduced retail inventory, he added.
Tire maker training workers at $1B plant
CLINTON, Miss. — Continental AG is beginning to gear up worker training at the $1 billion-plus tire-making complex that it is building in central Mississippi.
Gov. Phil Bryant and U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta toured the state-built job training facility Friday where the German conglomerate is beginning to train workers in advance of the plant's opening in January.
Spokeswoman Quita Bride says Continental has hired 83 employees so far. It has a goal of 2,400 workers by 2028. The company will have fewer employees when it opens its first phase next year, making tires for large trucks and buses.
German shipments increase strongly
BERLIN — German imports and exports both rose unexpectedly strongly in December, providing a positive note about the strength of Europe's largest economy amid growing worries, official data showed Friday.
Exports rose 1.5 percent from November, to $127.3 billion, while imports rose 1.2 percent, adjusted for seasonal and calendar factors, the Federal Statistical Office said. Economists had predicted a 0.4 percent rise in exports and a 0.5 percent rise in imports.
For the full year, German exports rose 3 percent from 2017 to 1.32 trillion euros and imports rose 5.7 percent to 1.09 trillion euros.
The year-on-year gain in exports was led by a 4.5 percent rise in demand from other countries in the 19-nation eurozone. Exports to countries outside the European Union were up 1.9 percent.
The gain in imports was more greater, with those from the eurozone rising 6.9 percent and those from outside the EU climbing 5 percent.
ING economist Carsten Brzeski called the figures a "welcome sign of life." They followed disappointing data this week on factory orders and industrial production in December.
Germany is South Carolina's third-largest trading partner.