Stock indexes end session mixed; virus fallout pushes Southwest Air into the red

Tech pulls major stock indexes lower
NEW YORK — Wall Street jostled to a mixed finish Tuesday, as former stalwarts ran out of momentum and some of the market's most beaten-down stocks turned into winners.
The S&P 500 slipped after stocks that have held up the best through this year's sell-off fell to some of the market's sharpest drops. They included health care companies, big tech titans and winners of the stay-at-home economy, such as Netflix and Amazon.
Those are big companies, which give their movements outsized effect on the S&P 500. But nearly twice as many stocks rose in the index than fell.
It coincided with another wild day for oil prices, where a barrel of U.S. oil for delivery in June fell close to $10 before paring its losses, as supplies continue to far exceed demand.
The fluctuations are a sign of a market still dominated by uncertainty about how the recession caused by the coronavirus outbreak will play out, said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments.
"The market is kind of biding its time, in a sense, and waiting to see what happens with regard to the virus itself," he said. "Because the thing that matters the most to stocks is how much longer is this going to last. And sure, we can reopen, but how slow is that going to be? And even if it becomes more rapid, is there going to be a second wave or a resurgence" of infections?
Southwest has a rare quarterly loss
DALLAS — Southwest Airlines posted its first quarterly loss in nearly a decade and said Tuesday that the downturn in air travel that began in late February shows no signs of letting up.
The carrier said trip cancellations have pulled back from a peak in March but remain at levels that Southwest has never seen, as customers scrap plans to travel during the coronavirus pandemic.
The first-quarter loss came to $94 million compared to a $387 million profit in the same period last year. The airline last reported a quarterly loss in September 2011. Revenue dropped 18 percent to $4.23 billion, as the number of passengers fell 21 percent, or three times faster than Southwest canceled flights. The average flight – including the halcyon days of January and most of February – was 68 percent full, an extraordinary drop of 13 points from early 2019.
Southwest expects revenue to drop by 90 percent to 95 percent in April and May compared with a year ago, with only 5 percent to 10 percent of seats on its planes filled.
"This is an unprecedented time for our nation and the airline industry," CEO Gary Kelly said. "The U.S. economy has been at a standstill, and the current outlook for second quarter 2020 indicates no material improvement in air travel trends."
Kelly told employees a few days ago that passenger traffic was "virtually zero," that the airline was burning through cash at an alarming rate, and that Southwest was prepared to become a "drastically smaller airliner" if air travel doesn't improve by July. That was a stunning statement, coming from the leader of an airline that says it has never laid off employees in 49 years of flying.
Dallas-based Southwest has never reported a full-year loss, but analysts expect that streak to end in 2020.
Job losses sour consumer confidence
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer confidence plunged in April as millions lost their jobs and there was an unprecedented deterioration of an index that monitors their attitudes about current business and work conditions.
The Conference Board said Tuesday that its confidence index tumbled to a reading of 86.9, the lowest level in nearly six years and down from 118.8 in March. The index is composed of consumers' assessment of present conditions and expectations about the future.
The share of people saying that jobs are "plentiful" was more than halved, to 20 percent in April. The March reading was 43.3%. The share indicating jobs are 'hard to get' rose to 33.6 percent, from 13.8 percent in March.
The present conditions index slumped from 166.7, to 76.4, an unprecedented 90-point drop. The expectations index, based on the future outlook, improved slightly from 86.8 in March to 93.8 in April.
The numbers in the present conditions index "reflects the sharp contraction in economic activity and surge in unemployment claims," said Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at the Conference Board.
Consumers drive about 70 percent of all economic activity in the U.S.
Home prices rose before outbreak
WASHINGTON — U.S home prices were rising at a steady pace in February, before the viral outbreak shuttered much of the economy and caused a sharp decline in home sales.
March sales of new and existing homes then plummeted as much of the U.S. population sheltered in place.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 3.5 percent in February from a year ago, up from a 3.1 percent increase in January. Solid hiring at the start of the year and low mortgage rates had supported rising home sales and prices, but that has deteriorated rapidly.
Existing home sales fell 8.5 percent in March, according to the National Association of Realtors, while new home sales fell 15.4 percent, the government said.
Home price gains will likely slow in the coming months with sellers forced to cut asking prices. However, fewer properties are being listed for sale with activity all but shut down, which could provide some pricing support.
UPS posts $965M profit, down 13%
ATLANTA — United Parcel Service Inc. reported a 13 percent drop in first-quarter profit, to $965 million, as stay-at-home orders generated deliveries to people's homes but not enough to offset the higher costs and a drop in business deliveries. Revenue rose 5 percent to $18.04 billion, topping forecasts.
UPS said Tuesday that the coronavirus outbreak has created "significant headwinds." The package-delivery company withdrew forecasts about future revenue and profit, saying it couldn't predict the depth or duration of the pandemic's impact on its business.
The company said it expects to cut capital spending this year by $1 billion and it is suspending share buybacks, reducing planned full-year spending on buybacks by $783 million.
The growth of stay-at-home restrictions meant the closure of many businesses that form the core of UPS' customer base. Supply chains that also generate delivery business were disrupted. UPS said commercial ground deliveries are down sharply.
Instead, the company has seen a shift to less profitable residential deliveries — now 70 percent of its U.S. volume — which are more costly for UPS because of the greater distances drivers must travel between stops.
Pepsi tops forecasts, sees grim outlook
NEW YORK — PepsiCo — which makes Frito Lay chips and Quaker cereals — is getting a boost as more U.S. consumers eat breakfast and snack at home.
The company said Tuesday its organic sales — which don't include acquisitions — grew 7.9 percent in the first quarter. Shoppers in the U.S. and elsewhere bought more than usual during fewer grocery trips. They also bought more online; Pepsi said e-commerce sales jumped 45 percent in the quarter.
But the company is losing highly profitable sales at gas stations, movie theaters, stadiums and other venues as fewer people leave their homes. Pepsi's North American beverage profits fell 24% in the first quarter.
For the first quarter, Pepsi reported a profit of $1.34 billion, down 5 percent from the same period a year ago. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations.
Finance chief Hugh Johnston said Pepsi expects organic revenue to fall in the second quarter because of continuing restrictions. Consumers in developing markets may also have less discretionary income to spend, the company said.
Johnston said Pepsi is withdrawing its financial outlook for this year.
Ford's loss blamed mostly on virus
DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. posted a $2 billion first-quarter net loss, blaming nearly all of it on the negative effects of the coronavirus.
The automaker said Tuesday that its revenue from January through March fell nearly 15 percent to $34.3 billion as most of its factories were shut down for the final week of the quarter.
Chief Financial Officer Tim Stone told reporters Thursday that the company had about $35 billion in cash as of April 24, enough to sustain operations through the end of the year even if U.S. factories aren't restarted.
He said Ford is working with the United Auto Workers union to get factories back up and running, although he wouldn't give a date.
Car plants may stay shut longer
DETROIT — Fiat Chrysler is backing off a planned May 4 restart at its North American factories because some U.S. states still will have stay-home orders in place.
The move likely means that factories of all three Detroit automakers will be idled for at least another two weeks as they negotiate reopening terms with the United Auto Workers union.
Ford, General Motors and FCA factories have been idled for over a month due to fears of spreading the coronavirus. GM said it hasn't announced a start date, while Ford said a date hasn't been determined.
In Michigan, where FCA has multiple factories, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is taking a "hard look" at whether to let industrial sectors like manufacturing reopen in the next phase of loosening restrictions.
The companies have pledged to monitor workers' temperatures, redesign work stations and stagger shifts to minimize contact with others, require masks, gloves and other protection equipment, and frequently sanitize factories in an effort to keep workers safe. But the United Auto Workers union wants companies to consider testing workers before they enter factories.
Detroit auto companies employ about 150,000 factory workers mainly in the industrial Midwest, but there are factories from New York to Tennessee and Texas.
Cat's profit falls with world on lockdown
DEERFIELD, Ill. — Caterpillar's profit fell 46 percent to $1.09 billion with much of the global economy seized by the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Revenue fell 21 percent to $10.64 billion.
The company has already withdrawn all financial guidance and said Tuesday that it expects that the outbreak will skew its performance throughout the year.
The heavy mining and construction equipment builder has been deemed essential by a number of central governments in maintaining infrastructure, and it's implemented new safety protocols to continue operations.
About 75 percent of its primary production facilities continue to operate as of mid-April.
Caterpillar has lowered costs by reducing discretionary expenses and suspending 2020 base salary increases and short-term incentive compensation plans for many employees and all senior executives.
Pfizer 2Q sales and profit down
NEW YORK — Drugmaker Pfizer said the COVID-19 pandemic is disrupting its patient testing of experimental drugs and will reduce revenue significantly in the second quarter, but its manufacturing plants are running normally.
The world's biggest drugmaker had lower drug revenue in the first quarter as sales of older off-patent drugs dropped, but the company said Tuesday that it is maintaining its 2020 profit forecast.
The maker of Xeljanz for rheumatoid arthritis and the Prevnar 13 vaccine against pneumonia and related infections reported net income of $3.4 billion, down 12 percent from a year earlier. Pfizer posted revenue of $12.03 billion in the quarter, down 8 percent.