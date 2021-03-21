The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan is a complex piece of legislation that will unleash a mammoth wave of money, a combination likely to raise questions among consumers and opportunities for fraudsters.

From overseas phone banks and domestic locations, scammers are ever-present these days. The calls and emails are unceasing, as they search for unwitting victims who will click on a link in a phishing email, or will believe the guy who calls and claims he's from Microsoft and needs remote access to their computers to save them from a dire threat.

The American Rescue Plan, and the $1,400 payments and child tax credits that come with it, provides a new opportunity for these unscrupulous entrepreneurs to exploit.

"Scammers are waiting in the wings to take advantage of consumers looking for help from the American Rescue Plan," the S.C. Department of Consumer Affairs warned last week.

Some of the precautions urged by the agency may just seem like common sense, but scammers keep scamming because enough suckers fall for their ruses.

Among the tips:

No government agency is going to ask you to pay up-front fees to receive your stimulus payment. If someone contacts you saying they are from a government agency, hang up. It’s a scam. Consumers should also beware of promises to get you the money now; there is no way to speed up when stimulus checks arrive.

Scammers often pose as government agencies to gain your trust. Fraudsters may try to get you to verify information like your bank account number, Social Security number or credit card information. Never give private information to someone who contacts you out-of-the-blue.

No legitimate business or agency will ask for unusual forms of payment, such as a gift card, cryptocurrency or wire transfer. Scammers like these forms of payment because they're difficult to trace.

Never open links in emails or texts from sources you don’t know. Clicking on them could install malware or other dangerous programs on your computer or digital device.

To reach the SCDCA visit www.consumer.sc.gov or call 800-922-1594. The agency isn't the only one warning of scams during just the past week.

"Scammers are out in full force right now as tax season, coupled with stimulus checks going out, have scams kicked into high gear!" said Chip Googe of the Mount Pleasant Police Department, on Twitter March 18.

Googe said a local woman received a call from someone who claimed to represent the Social Security Administration, saying her Social Security number and bank account were about to be frozen and that a warrant would be issued for her arrest. Unless, of course, she purchased Apple gift cards and provided the data needed to cash them in.

As implausible as that scenario sounds, that sort of thing happens regularly, and enough frightened or confused people fall for those scams that the bad guys continue, always searching for more victims.

Charles Francis of the Charleston Police Department, warned on March 18 that "several citizens have received telephone calls from someone identifying himself as a lieutenant with the Charleston Police Department in reference to a serious matter."

It wasn't, of course.

"This is a phone scam," Francis said.