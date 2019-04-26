Steelmaking giant Nucor Corp. has pledged $2.5 million to Charleston’s International African American Museum, the largest gift announced so far this year.
The company's gift, announced Friday, will be split evenly between a cash contribution and an in-kind donation.
Nucor is a Fortune 500 company based in Charlotte with a large mill off Cainhoy Road in Berkeley County. Its steelmaking operations employ 26,000 workers, including about 2,000 in South Carolina.
Museum officials and representatives from the company announced the pledge at the museum's future site. The waterfront parcel, which sits between the city's Maritime Center and Dockside condominium tower, was once part of Gadsden's Wharf, one of the most active sites during the U.S. slave trade.
The museum's design, which is elevated off the ground by 18 pillars, requires a large amount steel.
Nucor's president and CEO, John Ferriola joined the museum's CEO, Michael Boulware Moore, former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley and IAAM board chairman Wilbur Johnson for the announcement.
Ferriola described the museum as a "long overdue" project that would help visitors understand the history of Charleston and the country.
Nucor's contribution will be recognized in the museum's Atlantic Connections gallery. Overlooking Charleston Harbor, the gallery, which Riley described as "one of the most prominent spaces," will focus on the transatlantic slave trade.
The museum has announced three other major contributions in 2019: a $2 million pledge from the Mormon Church, a $1.5 million gift from the New York-based Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and a $1 million donation from Susu and George Dean Johnson Jr. of Spartanburg.
The museum's largest contribution from individuals — a $5 million pledge from former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson and wife Rosalind — was announced last year.
Museum officials say they should have an accurate estimate of construction costs this summer and still expect to break ground before the end of the year.