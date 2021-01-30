Stats and Facts Top Sellers

2020 Top Sellers
(*Denotes millions)
HOME REGION S.F. PRICE*
107 Flyway Drive Kiawah Island 7,173 s.f. $13.25 (Dec 2020)
169 Flyway Drive Kiawah Island 5,946 s.f. $12.75 (Oct 2020)
18 Broad Street 801 Charleston 8,363 s.f. $12.0 (Mar 2020)
29 Legare Street Charleston 7,800 s.f. $11.0 (Nov 2020)
32 Legare Street Charleston 17,142 s.f. $10.0 (July 2020)
2307 Atlantic Street Sullivan’s Island 5,081 s.f. $8.2 (Nov 2020)
129/132 Flyway Drive Kiawah Island 6,008 s.f. $8.0 (Dec 2020)
300 Cotton Hall Road Yemassee 5,685 s.f. $7.9 (Apr 2020)
128 Flyway Drive Kiawah 8,200 s.f. $6.8 (Aug 2020)
1765 Atlantic Avenue Sullivan’s Island 4,505 s.f. $6.29 (June 2020)
7 Terrapin Lane Kiawah Island 7,291 s.f. $6.1 (June 2020)
101 Salthouse Lane Kiawah Island 5,112 s.f. $6.0 (Dec 2020)
97 Salthouse Lane Kiawah Island 5,158 s.f. $6.0 (Dec 2020)
31 E. Battery Street Charleston 7,505 s.f. $5.5 (Oct 2020)
202 Bank Street Mount Pleasant 6,740 s.f. $5.495 (Sept 2020)
Sources: Carriage Properties, Maison Real Estate, Kiawah Island Real Estate