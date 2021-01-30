Stats and Facts Top Sellers

You have permission to edit this article.
The home at 129/132 Flyway Drive on Kiawah Island sold for $8 million in December 2020. Photo/Kiawah Island Real Estate.

HOME                     REGION                    S.F.                     PRICE*

107 Flyway Drive   Kiawah Island         7,173 s.f.        $13.25 (Dec 2020)

169 Flyway Drive   Kiawah Island         5,946 s.f.        $12.75 (Oct 2020)

18 Broad Street 801 Charleston           8,363 s.f.        $12.0 (Mar 2020)

29 Legare Street     Charleston            7,800 s.f.        $11.0 (Nov 2020)

32 Legare Street    Charleston            17,142 s.f.       $10.0 (July 2020)

2307 Atlantic Street Sullivan’s Island    5,081 s.f.        $8.2 (Nov 2020)

129/132 Flyway Drive Kiawah Island     6,008 s.f.        $8.0 (Dec 2020)

300 Cotton Hall Road Yemassee            5,685 s.f.        $7.9 (Apr 2020)

128 Flyway Drive      Kiawah                 8,200 s.f.        $6.8 (Aug 2020)

1765 Atlantic Avenue Sullivan’s Island    4,505 s.f.       $6.29 (June 2020)

7 Terrapin Lane Kiawah Island                7,291 s.f.       $6.1 (June 2020)

101 Salthouse Lane     Kiawah Island      5,112 s.f.       $6.0 (Dec 2020)

97 Salthouse Lane      Kiawah Island       5,158 s.f.       $6.0 (Dec 2020)

31 E. Battery Street     Charleston           7,505 s.f.       $5.5 (Oct 2020)

202 Bank Street      Mount Pleasant         6,740 s.f.     $5.495 (Sept 2020)

Sources: Carriage Properties, Maison Real Estate, Kiawah Island Real Estate

