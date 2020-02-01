Region Median sales price
Sullivan's Island - $2,050,000
Kiawah - $648,750
Isle of Palms - $813,500
Downtown Charleston - $740,000
Daniel Island - $700,000
Folly Beach - $535,000
Seabrook Island - $400,000
Upper Charleston Peninsula - $450,000
Lower Mount Pleasant - $495,000
Upper Mount Pleasant - $467,656
Edisto Area - $386,000
Hollywood/Ravenel/Meggett Area - $355,000
James Island - $332,500
Johns Island - $333,000
Wando/Cainhoy Area - $369,000
West Ashley Area - $280,000
Hanahan - $258,000
Dorchester Road Corridor - $242,000
Greater Summerville Area - $245,000
Goose Creek/Moncks Corner - $248,000
Rural Berkeley County - $160,000
St. George/Rural Dorchester County - $163,000
Source: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors