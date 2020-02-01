Region Median sales price

Sullivan's Island - $2,050,000

Kiawah - $648,750

Isle of Palms - $813,500

Downtown Charleston - $740,000

Daniel Island - $700,000

Folly Beach - $535,000

Seabrook Island - $400,000

Upper Charleston Peninsula - $450,000

Lower Mount Pleasant - $495,000

Upper Mount Pleasant - $467,656

Edisto Area - $386,000

Hollywood/Ravenel/Meggett Area - $355,000

James Island - $332,500

Johns Island - $333,000

Wando/Cainhoy Area - $369,000

West Ashley Area - $280,000

Hanahan - $258,000

Dorchester Road Corridor - $242,000

Greater Summerville Area - $245,000

Goose Creek/Moncks Corner - $248,000

Rural Berkeley County - $160,000

St. George/Rural Dorchester County - $163,000

Source: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors