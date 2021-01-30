Stats and Facts Median Prices 2020

Region Median sales price
Sullivan's Island - $2,247,500
Kiawah - $827,500
*Kiawah (single-family homes island-wide) $1.525
Isle of Palms - $915,000
Downtown Charleston - $677,500
Daniel Island - $785,000
Folly Beach - $595,000
Seabrook Island - $475,500
Upper Charleston Peninsula – $520,000
Lower Mount Pleasant - $510,000
Upper Mount Pleasant - $480,000
Edisto Area - $480,000
Hollywood/Ravenel/Meggett Area - $412,815
James Island - $359,900
Johns Island – $356,290
Wando/Cainhoy Area - $410,733
West Ashley Area - $299,445
Hanahan - $295,000
Dorchester Road Corridor - $250,000
Greater Summerville Area – $265,990
Goose Creek/Moncks Corner - $268,500
Rural Berkeley County – $219,500
St. George/Rural Dorchester County - $167,500
Source: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors & *Kiawah Island Real Estate