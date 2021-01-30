You have permission to edit this article.
Stats and Facts Median Prices 2020

Morris Island Lighthouse

John Wollwerth/Dreamstime.

Region Median sales price

Sullivan's Island - $2,247,500

Kiawah - $827,500

*Kiawah (single-family homes island-wide) $1.525

Isle of Palms - $915,000

Downtown Charleston - $677,500

Daniel Island - $785,000

Folly Beach - $595,000

Seabrook Island - $475,500

Upper Charleston Peninsula – $520,000

Lower Mount Pleasant - $510,000

Upper Mount Pleasant - $480,000

Edisto Area - $480,000

Hollywood/Ravenel/Meggett Area - $412,815

James Island - $359,900

Johns Island – $356,290

Wando/Cainhoy Area - $410,733

West Ashley Area - $299,445

Hanahan - $295,000

Dorchester Road Corridor - $250,000

Greater Summerville Area – $265,990

Goose Creek/Moncks Corner - $268,500

Rural Berkeley County – $219,500

St. George/Rural Dorchester County - $167,500

Source: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors & *Kiawah Island Real Estate

