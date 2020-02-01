2019 2018
Goose Creek/Moncks Corner 3,548 3,324
Greater Summerville Area 2,195 2,302
West Ashley Area 1,796 1,774
Greater North Charleston 1,485 1,318
Upper Mount Pleasant 1,484 1,326
Lower Mount Pleasant 1,122 1,175
Dorchester Road Corridor 1,165 1,207
James Island 953 897
Johns Island 815 862
Downtown Charleston 367 428
Daniel Island 348 343
Isle of Palms 270 278
Hanahan 289 286
Wando/Cainhoy Area 314 267
Seabrook Island 185 194
Upper Charleston Peninsula 204 188
Hollywood/Ravenel/Meggett Area 151 157
Edisto Area 160 186
Folly Beach 183 150
Rural Berkeley County 232 199
St. George/Rural Dorchester County 71 69
Kiawah 82 72
Sullivan's Island 54 64
Source: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors