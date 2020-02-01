                                                  2019                        2018

Goose Creek/Moncks Corner        3,548                       3,324 

Greater Summerville Area           2,195                       2,302 

West Ashley Area                       1,796                       1,774 

Greater North Charleston            1,485                       1,318 

Upper Mount Pleasant                1,484                       1,326 

Lower Mount Pleasant                1,122                       1,175 

Dorchester Road Corridor           1,165                       1,207 

James Island                                953                        897 

Johns Island                                 815                       862 

Downtown Charleston                   367                        428  

Daniel Island                                348                       343 

Isle of Palms                                270                       278 

Hanahan                                     289                        286 

Wando/Cainhoy Area                    314                       267 

Seabrook Island                          185                        194 

We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free.


Upper Charleston Peninsula          204                       188 

Hollywood/Ravenel/Meggett Area   151                     157 

Edisto Area                                  160                     186 

Folly Beach                                   183                    150 

Rural Berkeley County                    232                  199 

St. George/Rural Dorchester County   71                   69 

Kiawah                                            82                    72 

Sullivan's Island                                54                    64 

Source: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors