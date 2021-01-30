Stats and Facts Homes Sales 2020

2020 2019
Goose Creek/Moncks Corner 4,024 3,548
Greater Summerville Area 2,862 2,195
West Ashley Area 2,105 1,796
Greater North Charleston 1,502 1,485
Upper Mount Pleasant 1,672 1,484
Lower Mount Pleasant 1,375 1,122
Dorchester Road Corridor 1,205 1,165
James Island 1,001 953
Johns Island 991 815
Downtown Charleston 422 367
Daniel Island 494 348
Isle of Palms 431 270
Hanahan 366 289
Wando/Cainhoy Area 332 314
Seabrook Island 292 185
Upper Charleston Peninsula 245 204
Hollywood/Ravenel/Meggett Area 175 151
Edisto Area 219 160
Folly Beach 217 183
Rural Berkeley County 258 232
St. George/Rural Dorchester County 88 71
*Kiawah 655 82
Sullivan's Island 56 54
Source: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors and Kiawah Island Real Estate (KIRE).
*2019 total for Kiawah did not reflect private/off market sales/non-MLS sales. 2020's total closed sales number includes KIRE's total closed sales not listed on MLS.