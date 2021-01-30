You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stats and Facts Homes Sales 2020

                                                  2020       2019

Goose Creek/Moncks Corner          4,024      3,548

Greater Summerville Area              2,862      2,195

West Ashley Area                          2,105      1,796

Greater North Charleston               1,502      1,485

Upper Mount Pleasant                    1,672      1,484

Lower Mount Pleasant                    1,375      1,122

Dorchester Road Corridor                1,205     1,165

James Island                                  1,001       953

Johns Island                                    991        815

Downtown Charleston                      422        367

Daniel Island                                  494        348

Isle of Palms                                   431         270

We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free.


Hanahan                                         366        289

Wando/Cainhoy Area                        332        314

Seabrook Island                               292        185

Upper Charleston Peninsula               245        204

Hollywood/Ravenel/Meggett Area       175       151

Edisto Area                                       219      160

Folly Beach                                       217      183

Rural Berkeley County                        258     232

St. George/Rural Dorchester County     88       71

*Kiawah                                             655      82

Sullivan's Island                                  56       54

Source: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors and Kiawah Island Real Estate (KIRE). 

*2019 total for Kiawah did not reflect private/off market sales/non-MLS sales. 2020's total closed sales number includes KIRE's total closed sales not listed on MLS.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News