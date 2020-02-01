Days on Market
Kiawah - 155
Edisto Area - 102
Seabrook Island - 132
Sullivan's Island – 117
Isle of Palms - 109
St. George/Rural Dorchester County - 89
Folly Beach - 95
Downtown Charleston - 96
Hollywood/Ravenel/Meggett Area - 90
Rural Berkeley County - 56
Daniel Island - 79
Upper Mount Pleasant - 70
Lower Mount Pleasant - 61
Wando/Cainhoy Area - 74
Hanahan – 40
Upper Charleston Peninsula - 74
Johns Island - 48
Greater Summerville Area - 46
James Island - 46
Greater North Charleston - 45
Dorchester Road Corridor – 40
Goose Creek/Moncks Corner - 38
West Ashley Area - 48
Source: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors