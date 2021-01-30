You have permission to edit this article.
Stats and Facts Days on the Market

Days on Market

Kiawah - 167

Edisto Area - 118

Seabrook Island - 132

Sullivan's Island – 86

Isle of Palms - 106

St. George/Rural Dorchester County - 94

Folly Beach - 90

Downtown Charleston - 124

Hollywood/Ravenel/Meggett Area - 75

Rural Berkeley County - 69

Daniel Island - 53

Upper Mount Pleasant - 52

Lower Mount Pleasant - 54

Wando/Cainhoy Area - 60

Hanahan – 33

Upper Charleston Peninsula - 57

Johns Island - 43

Greater Summerville Area - 38

James Island - 40

Greater North Charleston - 33

Dorchester Road Corridor – 33

Goose Creek/Moncks Corner - 37

West Ashley Area - 39

Source: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors

