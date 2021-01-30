Stats and Facts Days on the Market

Days on Market
Kiawah - 167
Edisto Area - 118
Seabrook Island - 132
Sullivan's Island – 86
Isle of Palms - 106
St. George/Rural Dorchester County - 94
Folly Beach - 90
Downtown Charleston - 124
Hollywood/Ravenel/Meggett Area - 75
Rural Berkeley County - 69
Daniel Island - 53
Upper Mount Pleasant - 52
Lower Mount Pleasant - 54
Wando/Cainhoy Area - 60
Hanahan – 33
Upper Charleston Peninsula - 57
Johns Island - 43
Greater Summerville Area - 38
James Island - 40
Greater North Charleston - 33
Dorchester Road Corridor – 33
Goose Creek/Moncks Corner - 37
West Ashley Area - 39
Source: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors