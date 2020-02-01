(Metro Charleston, 2018 compared with 2017 )
Downtown Charleston - 46.0 percent (down from 47.7 percent)
Seabrook Island - 43.1 percent (down from 49.5 percent)
Folly Beach – 37.2 percent (down from 38.0 percent)
Kiawah - 37.1 percent (down from 44.4 percent)
Isle of Palms – 29.1 percent (down from 33.5 percent)
Lower Mount Pleasant – 28.3 percent (down from 29.9 percent)
Daniel Island – 27.8 percent (down from 33.8 percent)
West Ashley Area – 26.8 percent (up from 24.2 percent)
*Greater North Charleston - 24.2 percent
*James Island - 23.9 percent
*(Greater North Charleston and James Island did not have a percentage of townhome/condo market share in 2018).
Source: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors