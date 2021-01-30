Stats and Facts Condo/Townhome Market Share Top 10

(Metro Charleston, 2019 compared with 2018)
Downtown Charleston – 43.2 percent (down from 46.0)
Seabrook Island – 37.6 percent (down from 43.1 percent)
Folly Beach –37.6 percent (up from 37.2 percent)
Kiawah – 36.0 percent (down from 37.1 percent)
Isle of Palms –32.2 percent (up from 29.1 percent)
Lower Mount Pleasant –29.7 percent (up from 28.3 percent)
Daniel Island – 26.2 percent (down from 27.8 percent)
West Ashley Area – 23.4 percent (down from 26.8 percent)
Greater North Charleston – 25.9 percent (up from 24.2 percent)
*Charleston County: 23.7 percent
*(Charleston County did not have a percentage of townhome/condo share in 2019 market report)
Source: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors