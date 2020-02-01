West Ashley
A growing and vibrant area with an eye to the future
West Ashley is an area comprising over 50 square miles. It’s connected to the peninsula by two bridges and is a short drive for downtown commuters. It has its own unique personality and is home to a host of new restaurants and shopping. Strip malls are being revitalized, especially along Savannah Highway. Increasing development and investor interest has helped home properties steadily rise.
West Ashley residents are a passionate group, investing their time and energy into improving their community — through the West Ashley Revitalization Committee. Randolph Park, the West Ashley Greenway and Bikeway and the Bees Ferry Recreation Center. Plans are in the works to revitalize the Citadel Mall in West Ashley to include apartments, office space, a hotel, shopping and more.
There are cozy established neighborhoods such as Byrnes Downes, Avondale and Parkwood Estates, and modern ones --- Carolina Bay, Grand Oaks and Bolton’s Landing. West Ashley extends out to S.C. Highway 61 by historic gardens and to Bees Ferry Road.
James Island has upscale traditional enclaves and established neighborhoods. Johns Island is a vibrant and diverse community with new homes, horse farms and rural river and creek-side properties. Beyond West Ashley are Hollywood, Meggett, Ravenel, Red Top, Yonges Island and Adams Run.
Description: Suburban, rural
Median home prices: $280,000
Home sales: 3,564. Community high – West Ashley area, 1,796.
Grocery stores: 16
Schools: Charleston County, Dorchester District II.
Golf courses: 6
Entertainment: Nightlife (Avondale area); historic sites (Drayton Hall, Magnolia, Middleton Place, Charles Towne Landing).
Retail: Citadel Mall; Savannah Highway auto dealerships including Rolls-Royce, Ford, BMW, Land Rover, Chevrolet and Audi; Costco shopping club.
Major employers: Retailers including discount, home improvement stores and pharmacies; Roper-St. Francis Hospital; schools.
Directions: Follow Savannah Highway and Highway 61, Main Road to and from Johns Island and Folly Road between James Island.
Area Highlights
The Neighbors: Start-up families, younger upscale couples, woods and marshes, diverse, seniors, empty nesters, commercial, rentals.
Market: Proximity to downtown Charleston, riverside and wooded lots, new-home communities, mix of middle class and upscale enclaves, moderate prices overall.
Lifestyle: Retail settings at mall, shopping centers, car dealerships; places to fish and crab; fine dining, sandwich shops and fast food hangouts; suburban parks, ballfields and swimming pools bringing neighbors together.
You'll Love: Spacious living; neighborhood parks; name-brand stores close by; waterfront sunsets; multi-mile "greenway" for running, biking and pushing strollers.
Perfect For: Working class folks, community advocates, small business owners, health and medical places, big-box stores and name restaurants, animal lovers.