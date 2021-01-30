Stats and Facts communities (West Ashley)

West Ashley
Established neighborhoods mix with modern connected by a “sustainable” bond
West Ashley comprises over 50 square miles. It’s connected to the Charleston peninsula by two bridges. Downtown commuters love the area for its easy access and many choose to live in the areas neighborhood for that reason and a host of others. West Ashley is home to a host of eating and shopping options, with strip malls realizing renovation, especially along Savannah Highway. The demand for housing is up here as well, with inventory dropping to over 60 percent.
West Ashley residents invest their time and energy into improving their community — through the West Ashley Revitalization Committee. Randolph Park, the West Ashley Greenway and Bikeway and the Bees Ferry Recreation Center. Plans are in the works for busy intersection improvement and giving residents access to more pedestrian friendly amenities – sidewalks, multi-use paths and signaled crosswalks. Old Towne Creek County Park is in the heart of West Ashley and offers plenty of outdoor green space for photo ops, events, weddings and pet-friendly places to roam.
There are cozy established neighborhoods such as Byrnes Downes, Avondale and Parkwood Estates, and modern ones --- Carolina Bay, Grand Oaks and Bolton’s Landing. West Ashley extends out to S.C. Highway 61 by historic gardens and to Bees Ferry Road.
James Island has upscale traditional enclaves and established neighborhoods. Johns Island is a vibrant and diverse community with new homes, horse farms and rural river and creek-side properties. Kiawah River, a large-master planned community has introduced sustainable living in partnership with local farmers. Beyond West Ashley are Hollywood, Meggett, Ravenel, Red Top, Yonges Island and Adams Run.
Description: Suburban, rural
Median home prices: $299,445
Home sales: 4,272. Community high – West Ashley area, 2,105.
Grocery stores: 16
Schools: Charleston County, Dorchester District II.
Golf courses: 6
Entertainment: Nightlife (Avondale area); historic sites (Drayton Hall, Magnolia, Middleton Place, Charles Towne Landing).
Retail: Citadel Mall; Savannah Highway auto dealerships including Rolls-Royce, Ford, BMW, Land Rover, Chevrolet and Audi; Costco shopping club.
Major employers: Retailers including discount, home improvement stores and pharmacies; Roper-St. Francis Hospital; schools.
Directions: Follow Savannah Highway and Highway 61, Main Road to and from Johns Island and Folly Road between James Island.
Area Highlights
Residents: Start-up families, younger upscale couples, woods and marshes, diverse, seniors, empty nesters, commercial, rentals.
Market: Proximity to downtown Charleston, riverside and wooded lots, new-home communities, mix of middle class and upscale enclaves, moderate prices overall.
Lifestyle: Retail settings at mall, shopping centers, car dealerships; places to fish and crab; fine dining, sandwich shops and fast food hangouts; suburban parks, ballfields and swimming pools bringing neighbors together.
Amenities: Spacious living; neighborhood parks; name-brand stores close by; waterfront sunsets; multi-mile "greenway" for running, biking and pushing strollers.
Perfect for: Working class folks, community advocates, small business owners, health and medical places, big-box stores and name restaurants, animal lovers.