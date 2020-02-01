North Area
A diverse area that is growing with new homes, developments and employment opportunities
This ever-evolving area includes North Charleston, Hanahan, Goose Creek, Summerville, Lincolnville, Ladson and Moncks Corner. Further north is Jedburg and Ridgeville. These neighborhoods make up Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties.
Expansion in this area has been swift with new residential and commercial developments, as well as major employers making the area home base for corporate headquarters. It is a diverse mixture of populations and properties – from established neighborhoods to brand new master-planned communities.
New master planned communities such as Nexton and Cane Bay offer residents walkability and plentiful amenities. Carnes Crossroads in Summerville has plans to add public elementary and middle schools in the coming year -- homes range from $200,000 to $500,000. Cooper Estates and Foxbank in Moncks Corner are new developments and Hanahan’s new waterfront community of Bowen offers luxury single home and condo living. Trendy neighborhoods include Park Circle in North Charleston. Historic downtown Summerville has a range of homes, from cottages to estates. With its vibrant and historic downtown and the Flowertown festival, it is a huge draw for both residents and tourists.
Description: Urban-suburban
Median home prices: $163,000 (St. George/rural Dorchester County), $258,000 (Hanahan), $246,000 (Goose Creek), $195,750 (Greater North Charleston), $245,000 (Greater Summerville)
Home sales: 8,503. Community high – Goose Creek/Moncks Corner, 3,548.
Grocery stores: 28
Schools: Charleston County, Berkeley, Dorchester District II.
Golf courses: 8
Entertainment: Hockey (North Charleston Coliseum), trade shows (Charleston Area Convention Center), bands (North Charleston Performing Arts Center). Cypress Gardens, Lake Moultrie, Mepkin Abbey and over a dozen plantation sites.
Retail: Northwoods Mall, casual eateries on East Montague Avenue, Park Circle, Rivers Avenue shopping plazas, downtown Summerville shops.
Major employers: Boeing, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Volvo (Ridgeville).
Directions: Best way to get there is follow Interstate 26 north of Charleston and veer onto thoroughfares such as U.S. Highway 52, Rivers Avenue, Ladson, Ashley Phosphate and Dorchester roads and Main Street in Summerville.
Area Highlights
The Neighbors: Younger families, close-knit, long-time residents, military personnel, up-and-comers, middle class.
Market: Gradual sales of decades-old properties, smaller restored houses, modern new-home communities on outskirts, economically healthy.
Lifestyle: Traditional, attracted to watersports such as boating and fishing, approachable, family friendly, consumer-oriented.
You’ll love: Modern facilities such as coliseum, performing arts center, amphitheater, strong recreational programs, proximity of new and trendy stores.
Perfect For: Young professionals, workers who like short commute, families with kids in touted Dorchester schools, sportsmen, golfers.