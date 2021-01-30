Stats and Facts communities (North Area)

North Area
Nationally recognized communities and steady growth
This steadily growing area ncludes North Charleston, Hanahan, Goose Creek, Summerville, Lincolnville, Ladson and Moncks Corner. Further north is Jedburg and Ridgeville. These neighborhoods make up Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties.
North Charleston was named a top ten market by the NAR for its resilience and growth during 2020 and analysts predict this trend to continue throughout 2021.
Expansion in this area has included new residential and commercial developments, as well as major employers making the area home base for corporate headquarters. It is a diverse mixture of populations and properties – from established neighborhoods to new amenity-rich developments.
Award-winning, large master planned communities such as Nexton and Cane Bay offer residents walkability, large green spaces and plentiful amenities. Carnes Crossroads in Summerville has Northwood Academy, a private school for preschool to twelfth grades, relocated within its borders. St. Francis opened a 90-acre medical campus. Homes range from $200,000 to $500,000.
Strawberry Station and Riverstone in Moncks Corner are new developments and Hanahan’s new waterfront community, Bowen Village, offers luxury single home and condo living. Hipster hotspots include Park Circle in North Charleston. Historic downtown Summerville has a range of homes, from cottages to estates. With its vibrant and historic downtown and the Flowertown festival, it is a huge draw for both residents and tourists.
Description: Urban-suburban
Median home prices: $167,500 (St. George/rural Dorchester County); $295,000 (Hanahan); $268,500 (Goose Creek/Moncks Corner); $218,000 (Greater North Charleston); $265,990 (Greater Summerville).
Home sales: 8,842. Community high – Goose Creek/Moncks Corner, 4,024.
Grocery stores: 28
Schools: Charleston County, Berkeley, Dorchester District II.
Golf courses: 8
Entertainment: Hockey (North Charleston Coliseum), trade shows (Charleston Area Convention Center), bands (North Charleston Performing Arts Center). Cypress Gardens, Lake Moultrie, Mepkin Abbey and over a dozen plantation sites.
Retail: Northwoods Mall, casual eateries on East Montague Avenue, Park Circle, Rivers Avenue shopping plazas, downtown Summerville shops.
Major employers: Boeing, Joint Base Charleston, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Trident Health System, Walmart, Robert Bosch, Volvo (Ridgeville).
Directions: Follow Interstate 26 north of Charleston and veer onto thoroughfares such as U.S. Highway 52, Rivers Avenue, Ladson, Ashley Phosphate and Dorchester roads and Main Street in Summerville.
Area Highlights
Residents: Younger families, millennials, close-knit, long-time residents, military personnel, up-and-comers, middle class.
Market: Gradual sales of decades-old properties, smaller restored houses, modern new-home communities on outskirts, economically healthy.
Lifestyle: Traditional, attracted to watersports such as boating and fishing, approachable, family friendly, consumer-oriented.
Conveniences: Modern facilities such as coliseum, performing arts center, amphitheater, strong recreational programs, proximity of new and trendy stores.
Perfect for: Young professionals, workers who like short commute, families with kids in Dorchester schools, sportsmen, golfers.