Stats and Facts communities (East Cooper)

EAST COOPER
Upscale neighborhoods and plans for workforce housing
Mount Pleasant doubled its population in the 1990s, and in 2020, it rose to over 94,000 residents. The largest cable-stayed bridge in the country, the Arthur Ravenel Bridge, connects it to downtown Charleston. With renovations to Highway 17 and Coleman Boulevard, it continues to be a big draw for people who want to be close to downtown and the beaches. New construction is ongoing on Rifle Range Road and in pockets off of Coleman Boulevard.
The influx of residents and demand for housing has increased property values, with the average price of a single-family home rising to over $650,000 in Upper Mount Pleasant, and to over $760,000 in Lower Mount Pleasant, as of December 2020. More affordable options, Gregorie Ferry Towns, is in the planning and development stages for the workforce market. The main thoroughfares in Mount Pleasant are Highway 17, Highway 41 and Rifle Range Road.
Demand is high with Upper Mount Pleasant seeing over a 70 percent drop in available inventory and Lower Mount Pleasant, at 66.4 percent, as of December 2020.
Single family homes include new construction, historic antebellum estates and established neighborhoods with ranchers and cottages. Townhomes and condos – both ultra-luxury and more modest, are in high demand.
The Old Village is a mixture of past and present, with upscale shopping and dining, the Pitt Street Park and close proximity to Sullivan’s Island. Off of Highway 17, Towne Centre is a favorite shopping place. Carolina Park, is adding a “private island” neighborhood within its large master-planned community. Construction up Highway 17 toward Awendaw is the choice for some buyers who want more space and a bit lower price point. Awendaw continues to expand with new homes and luxury neighborhoods, such as the gated Sewee Preserve. McClellanville, a small fishing village keeps its charm with a small main street and an arts community.
Daniel Island, between the Cooper and Wando Rivers, is adding The Waterfront, a collection of luxury townhomes and condos. The upscale community attracts buyers from all stages of life with its walkable and active-inspired lifestyle. From one-bedroom condos and apartments to multimillion dollar single family homes, it has a host of shopping, dining and fitness amenities, along with golf and the large Volvo Car Stadium.
Description: Suburban, upscale, rural
Median home prices: $410,733 (Wando/Cainhoy area) to $785,000 (Daniel Island) to $480,000 (Upper Mount Pleasant) to $510,000 (Lower Mount Pleasant).
Home sales: 3,873. Community high – Upper Mount Pleasant, 1,672.
Grocery stores: 16, 2 super Walmarts, 1 super Target, Costco
Schools: Charleston County, Berkeley.
Golf courses: 8
Entertainment: Military (Patriots Point); tennis, concerts (Volvo Cars Stadium); soccer (MUSC Health); scenic, history (Boone Hall Plantation, Charles Pinckney House). Palmetto Island County Park. Oysters roasts, Alhambra Hall, Pitt Street Park, Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park.
Retail: Towne Centre shopping center, store plazas, Dick's Sporting Goods, home improvement outlets, discount stores. Upscale shopping, Old Village.
Major employers: Nucor steel; Amoco chemicals; Roper, Blackbaud, hospitals; schools.
Directions: Take Ravenel Bridge (U.S. Highway 17 North) and continue left onto Johnnie Dodds Boulevard or right to Coleman Boulevard. Connector thoroughfares include S.C. Highway 41 and Long Point and Rifle Range Roads. To Daniel Island, go on Interstate 26 to I-526, or on I-526 from U.S. Highway 17 North in Mount Pleasant, to island exits.
Area Highlights
Residents: Professionals, executives, educated, young families, retirees, empty nesters, outdoorsy.
Market: Wide mix of new and mature homes, waterside lots, townhomes, condos, apartments, range of prices, comparatively low taxes.
Lifestyle: Plenty to do outside, sprawling suburb sporting big-box retail amenities, ample dining spots, recreational emphasis.
Conveniences: Parks, places to eat, waterfronts, sporting activities.
Perfect for: Sports and nature enthusiasts, eco tours, boating, history buffs, schools, health and medical places, chic stores, golf, running.