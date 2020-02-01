EAST COOPER
Expansion and growth – from Daniel Island to Awendaw
Mount Pleasant doubled its population in the 1990s and continues to grow. The largest cable-stayed bridge in the country, the Arthur Ravenel Bridge, links it to downtown Charleston. It gained more residents than any other South Carolina town in 2018, adding more than 2,500 people.
The influx of residents and demand for housing has increased property values. The mayor of Mount Pleasant, along with city planners and officials are discussing more affordable options for those who work in the area and wish to live East of the Cooper. The main thoroughfares in Mount Pleasant are Highway 17, Highway 41 and Rifle Range Road.
Single family homes include new construction, historic antebellum estates and established neighborhoods with ranchers and cottages. Townhomes and condos – both ultra-luxury and more modest, are in high demand and are springing up throughout the area.
In Lower Mount Pleasant, the Old Village is a mixture of past and present, with brand new construction taking the place of older cottages. Coleman Boulevard and the Shem Creek area have recently undergone a transformation, adding new restaurants, a new boardwalk and upscale shopping. Off of Highway 17, Town Centre is a favorite shopping place. Carolina Park, a large master-planned community added a new library and Tupelo Row further north offers homes starting in the mid-$300,000s.
Further north, Awendaw continues to expand with new homes. McClellanville, a small fishing village keeps its charm with a small main street and a large arts community.
Daniel Island, with over 12,000 residents is between the Cooper and Wando Rivers. A master-planned community, it is adding new developments and attracts buyers from all stages of life with one-bedroom condo dwellings to multi-million dollar waterfront homes.
Description: Suburban, rural
Median home prices: $369,000 (Wando/Cainhoy area) to $705,000 (Daniel Island) to $467,656 (Upper Mount Pleasant) to $495,000 (Upper Mount Pleasant).
Home sales: 3,592. Community high – Upper Mount Pleasant, 1,484.
Grocery stores: 16, 2 super Walmarts, 1 super Target, Costco
Schools: Charleston County, Berkeley.
Golf courses: 8
Entertainment: Military (Patriots Point); tennis, concerts (Volvo Cars Stadium); soccer (MUSC Health); scenic, history (Boone Hall Plantation, Charles Pinckney House). Palmetto Island County Park. Oysters roasts, Alhambra Hall, Pitt Street Park, Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park.
Retail: Town Centre shopping center, store plazas, Dick's Sporting Goods, home improvement outlets, discount stores. Upscale shopping, Old Village.
Major employers: Nucor steel; Amoco chemicals; Roper, Blackbaud, ast Cooper hospitals; schools.
Directions: Take Ravenel Bridge (U.S. Highway 17 North) and continue left onto Johnnie Dodds Boulevard or right to Coleman Boulevard. Connector thoroughfares include S.C. Highway 41 and Long Point and Rifle Range Roads. To Daniel Island, go on Interstate 26 to I-526, or on I-526 from U.S. Highway 17 North in Mount Pleasant, to island exits.
Area Highlights
The Neighbors: Professionals, executives, educated, young families, retirees, empty nesters, outdoorsy.
Market: Wide mix of new and mature homes, waterside lots, townhomes, condos, apartments, range of prices, comparatively low taxes.
Lifestyle: Plenty to do outside, sprawling suburb sporting big-box retail amenities, ample dining spots, recreational emphasis.
You'll Love: Parks, places to eat, waterfronts, sporting activities.
Perfect For: Sportsmen and women, eco tours, boating, history buffs, schools, health and medical places, chic stores, golf, running.