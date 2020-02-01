CHARLESTON PENINSULA
A mesh of historic and hip – from the Battery to Uptown
Downtown Charleston is five square miles. A peninsula, it sits between the Ashley and Cooper Rivers. It has blossomed into a global destination, with world-class cuisine, hotspots, shopping and luxury accommodations. A burgeoning blend of old and new with historic landmarks, homes and architecture, developers have added modernity to its landscape.
Antebellum homes line cobblestoned and tree-lined streets, while brand new luxury condo, townhomes and apartments bring a new element to its welcoming ambiance. Charleston is changing and it continues to make top ten lists in national and international publications as “the” place to visit. Many do and then make it their home. Downtown residents range from full-time homeowners, celebrities, international clients, second homeowners and everything in between. New restaurants and cozy cafes have made Charleston home and the list keeps growing.
Historic homes are priced from $1 million to nearly $10 million. Renovated, turnkey properties are in demand and luxury rentals can command as much as $9,500 a month. Areas such as Upper King are undergoing a transformation, with new shopping and nearby neighborhoods. Walkable, picturesque neighborhoods such as Radcliffeborough, Elliotborough, Ansonborough and Harleston Village are a big draw for families. The South of Broad and French Quarter areas have some of Charleston most expensive homes.
With all its growth, downtown Charleston retains its undeniable charm. Centuries old customs such as Gullah basket making plus seasonal art walks on King Street, the annual regional and international festivals of Spoleto and the start of the Southeastern Wildlife Exhibition are just a few of the reasons why downtown continues to make its mark on the world map.
Description: Urban
Median home prices: $450,000 (Upper Charleston Peninsula) to $740,000. (Downtown Charleston).
Home sales: 571 - Community high – Downtown Charleston, 367.
Grocery stores: 8 (including major and mom and pop) The Farmers’ Market on Marion Square is an outdoor seasonal grocery and vendor spot.
Schools: Charleston County, College of Charleston, The Citadel.
Entertainment: Fine dining and casual cafes and eateries; Waterfront Park; hotels with panoramic views of the city; Charleston Museum, Gibbes Art Gallery, art walks on King, small venue concerts, Spoleto, Piccolo Spoleto, theater, plays and comedy clubs.TThe Riverdogs baseball stadium.
Retail: King Street central business district, City Market.
Major employers: MUSC and hospital district; lodging establishments; government, visitor related.
Directions: Enter city from Interstate 26, Savannah Highway, Ravenel Bridge. Main roads include East Bay, King, Meeting, Calhoun and Broad streets.
Area Highlights
The Neighbors: Wealthy, college students, working class, diverse, educated, starting families, snow birds, retirees, singles, store owners and public servants.
Market: Plush 18th-19th century mansions, refurbished single homes, high-end luxury rentals, carriage home rentals, newer reproductions, restored freedman houses, water views, pricey with hefty tax and insurance bills.
Lifestyle: Cycling and skateboarding big around campuses, periodically flooded and traffic-choked, beautiful parks with large oak trees, storied historic spots, urbanesque.
You'll Love: Dining out, walking around town, Charleston tours, restoring unique properties.Baseball at the the Charleston Riverdogs stadium.
Perfect For: History buffs, active adults, upscale professionals, preservationists, students and pet lovers.